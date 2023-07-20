Missouri DR mass care feeding unit surprises Ewing residents with meals

EWING – A fresh, hot meal was a welcome surprise to area residents attending a monthly food box distribution, June 22.

For about two years, The Mt. Salem/Wyaconda Southern Baptist Association Disaster Relief team has assisted Hester Community Church in rural Ewing with the monthly provided groceries at the church’s community center in Ewing in an ecumenical event open to anyone. Hester had been doing the food boxes for several years before the DR team became involved in helping.

“Once a year, we try to get our mass care feeding equipment out and make sure things are in working order. This sounded like a good opportunity to try the equipment. We set up in the Ewing park and cooked meals for the people to hand out with the food boxes,” said local call-out coordinator Jill Feldkamp.

There were 15 DR team members that participated in cooking and serving some 150 meals of beef and noodles, green beans, and cobbler to the food box recipients that came to the Ewing City Park.

Often when Disaster Relief teams are on a call out, the team members will sign Bibles and give them to affected homeowners. The Mt. Salem/Wyaconda team decided to make sure each vehicle that picked up a food box and meals also received a Bible signed by the crew.

Feldkamp said about 50 Bibles were distributed.