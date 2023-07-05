SBU nursing programs gain nearly $300,000 in grants

BOLIVAR (SBU) – The Missouri State Board of Nursing has awarded Southwest Baptist University nearly $300,000 in grant money to enhance and grow our nursing programs on both the Bolivar and Springfield campuses.

The grants were awarded through the board’s Nursing Education Incentive Program (NEIP) and are targeted to the following areas:

• Springfield campus: $150,000 to add a full-time faculty member for the Master of Science in Nursing program and support the transition of the MSN-Nurse Educator track to an online delivery option.

• Bolivar campus: $142,158 to purchase additional simulation equipment, including birthing mother and newborn simulators that will be used in collaboration with Citizen Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.

“We are thrilled to receive these funds that will allow us to continue serving students and our communities through the nursing programs at SBU,” said Dr. Tracy Manly, Provost. “The confidence placed in us by the state board of nursing to steward these resources is a credit to our quality faculty, their dedication, and their track record of success.”

SBU offers multiple programs that equip both aspiring and established nurses to excel in the field. Our nursing programs include:

• Associate of Science in Nursing

• Associate of Science in Nursing (LPN or Paramedic Bridge)

• Pre-Licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• RN-BSN in Nursing Degree Completion

• Master of Science in Nursing

For more details on all of SBU’s nursing degree options, visit https://www.sbuniv.edu/academics/programs/nursing-all.php#bsn.