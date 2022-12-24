First Baptist, Lewistown, hosts community concert to celebrate Christmas season

LEWISTOWN – First Baptist Church is continuing a tradition with a community Christmas vocal concert called “A Brand New Hallelujah.”

“The church has done this (community choir) several years before. This is my first year at the church. We put out word to several churches, and we’ve been practicing on Sunday nights,” said Pastor Tony Stottlemyre.

Director Cathy Kelso, said in addition to the FBC Lewistown, approximately 30 people from at least four other churches of the Mt. Salem/Wyaconda Southern Baptist Association and several other churches of other denominations in Lewis and Knox County are participating in the event.

“It’s a matter of cooperation as the community lifts up the name of Jesus in song,” Stottlemyre said.

“We usually do two performances (of the cantata), but this year we’re only doing one, due to scheduling conflicts. With Christmas on a Sunday, many of the area schools are having later Christmas programs,” Kelso said.

Kelso said the presentation shows a “stage full” of people, including youth, some who are soloists.

Kelso said there has almost always been some community event involvement of FBC Lewistown for the holidays in the last decade or so.

“The emphasis is, He has come for us,” Kelso said.

During the presentation, congregants can hang a red ornament for praise or a gold ornament in memory of someone on the sanctuary tree. Kelso said this year’s cantata is dedicated to a former member of another church who sang soprano, but who passed away earlier this year.