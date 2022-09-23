Pathway announces death of longtime editor, Don Hinkle

JEFFERSON CITY – The Pathway announced the death of its longtime editor, Don Hinkle, in a social media post on the evening of Sept. 22.

“With great sorrow, we learned tonight that Don Hinkle, founding editor of the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Pathway newspaper, has gone home to be with the Lord Jesus,” the post read. “We will share more information online and in the next print edition of The Pathway, as details become available. In the meantime, please pray for Don’s family and friends as they grieve this loss. He will be dearly missed.

“During his two decades of service at The Pathway, Don deeply loved serving the Lord and serving Missouri Baptists through Christian journalism and through his public policy work at the Missouri Baptist Convention. Don fought the good fight, kept the faith and finished the race. With hope in Christ, we heartily believe he has now received the Lord’s commendation, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.'”

Only a few weeks before his death, Hinkle announced his intentions to step aside from his role at the Baptist state newspaper to focus entirely on his role as the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) public policy advisor (Read more here ).

During Hinkle's 20-year tenure as editor, The Pathway has become the fourth largest paid circulation newspaper in Missouri, and its print and online editions have won numerous professional awards through the years. The paper recently marked its 20th anniversary

An Air Force veteran, Hinkle has been a reporter for The Daily Press in Newport News, Va., The Tennessean in Nashville, The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky., and was editor of The Daily Herald in Columbia, Tenn. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Christopher Newport University, Newport News, Va., and master’s degrees in Christian education and theology from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is a graduate of the WORLD Journalism Institute and is a fellow at the Colson Center for Christian Worldview.

The Pathway will provide further information as it becomes available. Funeral arrangements had not been announced at press time.