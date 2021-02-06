IMB announces George Liele Scholarship

RICHMOND, Va. (BP) – The International Mission Board, in cooperation with the National African American Fellowship of the SBC, has launched the George Liele Scholarship.

All are invited to join the IMB in celebrating the rich history of African American missionaries through prayerful and financial support. The scholarship is to encourage innovation and eliminate barriers toward missions mobilization among Black and African American Southern Baptist churches so that the IMB missions force reflects the growing diversity of the Southern Baptist Convention and the multitudes that missionaries are reaching with the Gospel every day.

Churches and individuals can provide financial support to the scholarship at imb.org/give.

Application for the scholarship is open for all with a stated intention to develop and facilitate one or more of the following:

Corporate prayer for IMB missionaries and the peoples they serve

A culture of generosity benefiting the work of IMB missionary teams

Education or training on cross-cultural missions

Mission trips/vision trips with IMB teams and global partners

General mobilization efforts toward partnership with IMB teams

Scholarship applications will open for submission on March 1. Please email info@imb.org to be added to the applicant list. Applicants will be contacted with more details.