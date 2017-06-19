‘Bulletproof’: Grace Place to host Men’s Conference

LAMAR – Several guests of international renown are scheduled for the Bulletproof Men’s Conference August 4-5 at the Thiebaud Auditorium.

Grace Place pastor Reg Givens said this is the second year for the conference and many of the presenters last year are back this year. These include Victor Marx, a martial arts expert and holder of the world record for fastest gun disarming; Eric Ludy, a Colorado pastor, author, and lead instructor at Ellerslie Discipleship training; Ryan Noble and Marvin Walker who are part of the Dr. Tony Evans’ ministry team; Australian comedian and impersonator Ben Price; relationship author James Craft; Ryan Huff, who is active in an Encounter men’s movement in Lebanon; and Givens.

The Bulletproof conference is a result of a message preached by Givens and three other pastors of Grace Place from 2 Peter 1.

“Peter talks about seven qualities to increase in us. We add the promise to our faith so we can never fall,” Given said “We have everything in life, in godliness, and we have the divine power. We have seven qualities and we get a promise.” (“Therefore, brothers, be all the more diligent to confirm your calling and election, for if you practice these qualities you will never fall,” 2 Peter 1:10).

After the messages, Pastor Givens said the ministers “marinated” in the message. Some went to a men’s conference in Springfield and felt led to do a Bulletproof men’s conference last year that drew about 250 people.

“We’re a small church with 100 to 110 in Sunday services and half are under age 18, and 30 of those are under age 10,” Givens said. “We prayed to figure out what to do.”

Givens said Marx through his All Things are Possible Ministry has also made a half-dozen high risk rescue missions in Middle-east trouble spots to free children and persecuted Christians.

Marx’s testimony and martial arts skills will be part of this conference.

Givens does give a disclaimer about the theme and the theme verse.

“We don’t want people to think Christianity makes them into a Superman. Bulletproof is a metaphor for the promise God has given us in 2 Peter 1:10. Think of a bulletproof vest. You may get shot and even wounded, but you are protected. That’s what we liken to what Peter said. Eternally, we will never die.”

Givens is hoping a few more churches will join as partners in sponsoring the conference.

Admission is $35 until July 31, $40 until August 3 and $45 at the door. For more information about the conference, go to bulletproofmensconference2017.eventbrite.com.