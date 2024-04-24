Dorm renovation begins at HLGU

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Renovations have begun on two iconic dorms, Crouch Hall and Pulliam Hall, at Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU).

Crouch Hall renovations include new ceilings with acoustic tiles, and new paint and plaster work. Pulliam Hall will be a complete renovation of the first floor including flooring, ceiling, upgraded electrical, replacement entry doors, and refinishing the antique woodwork.

HLGU is anticipating an increase in enrollment this fall and these residences are needed to accommodate new students this fall and camps this summer.

Over $95,000 has been raised to pay for materials. An organization called Campers on Mission will provide most of the labor for the renovation. They are a fellowship of Christian campers providing families and individuals the opportunity to share their faith and love of Jesus Christ while participating in a personal “on mission” experience.

HLGU is hosting Campers on Mission’s spring week-long rally. During the rally, campers will spend their days renovating two dorms on campus, craft, woodwork, and sew. In the evenings, they will fellowship and worship on campus. Local churches are providing evening meals.

“We are so excited to welcome the Campers on Missions onto campus,” says VP of Institutional Advancement Dr. Ray Carty. “The work they accomplish this week will be a real blessing for our students, future students, and community. This renovation supports our mission of transforming lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a Biblical worldview while making these changes in a fiscally responsible manner.”

For more information about the renovation, please contact the Institutional Advancement office at giving@hlg.edu or (573) 629-3124.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and it is funded in part through the generous giving of Missouri Baptist churches through the Cooperative Program. The University prides itself in the traditional and nontraditional educational experience it offers in a distinctively Christian environment.