FBC Sedalia to host conference on biblical manhood, April 26-28

SEDALIA – First Baptist Church here is hosting a conference on biblical manhood, April 26-28.

“One of the great tragedies of our day is the weakening of manhood,” Jeremiah Greever, pastor of First Baptist, Sedalia, said. “Biblical manhood is an essential component of God’s design for thriving in the family, church, and community. To help encourage and equip men in their calling, First Baptist Church of Sedalia will be hosting Dr. Owen Strachan on April 26-28 for the conference, ‘What is Biblical Manhood? A Call to Courage and Conviction.'”

Strachan is the Provost and Research Professor of Theology at Grace Bible Theological Seminary and a prolific author. The conference is both for men (to become biblical men) and women (to encourage and support biblical men), and breakout sessions will be for both men and women. The conference, lunch, and childcare are all free. The first twenty families who register will also receive Dr. Strachan’s new book, “The War on Men.”

Please register at www.fbcsedalia.org.