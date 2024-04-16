I have a wonderful life. I mean, I have a wonderful wife. I have both a wonderful wife and a wonderful life. Recently, my son gave her what may be her favorite birthday gift. What was that gift? A set of replacement headphone ear pads; you know, the squishy foam part that goes between the hard plastic electronic parts and your head? Over time, the leathery part began to flake off and lost its softness. The electronic parts still worked well, but the seal needed strengthening from years of use.

Instead of buying a completely new headset for hundreds of dollars, my son wisely purchased the replacement ear pads. My wife was so excited, read all of the instructions, replaced all of the parts herself, and, within a few minutes, presented what looked and sounded like a new set of headphones. (I think she was actually more excited than if she had received a brand-new set.)

Is that what Jesus wants to do with us? Does he want to renew us rather than replace us? In Romans 12, we are told Jesus desires a renewing of our mind. Isn’t that also the meaning of a new heaven and a new earth to restore? Perhaps Jesus finds greater joy in restoring and renewing us than in starting anew.

Our redemption from sin is really a restoration of our status before the fall when man and woman walked freely in the very presence of God. Once we sinned, our physical separation from God protected us from his Holiness, lest we be overwhelmed and “undone” due to our sinfulness. Yet, his work on the cross reconciles us back into a proper and right relationship with Him. What a glorious message that is to share. To whom has he left that joyous responsibility? To us, His followers!

There are many ways to share this good news; you and I can participate in this endeavor. One way is through supporting your church by creating a charitable gift annuity or leaving something in your estate. Through your giving, you are proclaiming the Gospel to your community. You could also support the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home and serve the orphans and foster children in Jesus’ name. You could provide for the window by adding the Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries to your estate plan. Or you could continue training the next generation by giving a gift to Hannibal-LaGrange University, Southwest Baptist University, or Missouri Baptist University.

There are so many ways to give! By working together, we can see people restored in Jesus’ name, which leads us and reminds us of our wonderful life.