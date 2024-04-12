‘Vacancy’ sign shines bright at Baptist Homes

Several years ago, I was riding through a summer snowstorm on motorcycle in the Rocky Mountains. I was completely unprepared for the weather and progress was much slower than anticipated. As I approached Breckenridge, Colorado, I could only think of a hot bath and a night’s rest. When I entered town, I passed a motel with a “No Vacancy” sign lit up. I was devastated but kept riding. The unforeseen snowstorm seemed to have everyone searching for a room. Imagine my relief when I finally saw a “Vacancy” sign. I checked in with chattering teeth and spent the next two hours thawing out in a warm tub!

While “No Vacancy” can be used by God to accomplish His will (Luke 2:7), knowing there is a place of safety, comfort, and caring is important. At Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries (BHHM), our promise is “to address the challenges of growing older by providing Christlike care that pleases God, minimizes fear, and maximizes peace of mind for you and your loved ones.” That promise is hard to fulfill when there is “no room at the inn.”

The completion of four major projects at our campuses means the “Vacancy” signs are out at Adrian, Smithville, Arcadia Valley, and Chillicothe. At the Arcadia Valley campus, Medicaid is now approved for nursing care for 33 neighbors in fully remodeled suites. In addition, affordable Assisted Living rates have been established for the studios and suites unites with kitchenettes.

At Chillicothe, twenty-five Assisted Living Suites and four studio homes will soon open. Assisted Living suites with kitchenettes and private baths replaced what were formerly single rooms with shared baths. These homes are ideal for singles or couples seeking affordable Assisted Living care. Medicaid supplemental care will soon be available to qualified residents at these locations.

Baptist Homes of Adrian was granted state licensure this March following a comprehensive interior renovation. This community provides Skilled Nursing Care with private rooms and lavatories. Baptist Homes of Smithville will be opening soon. This Skilled Nursing Facility will cater to veterans and boasts suites and rooms with private lavatories and a staff that specializes in caring for veterans.

All Baptist Homes campuses are led by Administrators who bring a love for Christ along with their credentials to their community. Campus pastors serve the spiritual needs for each resident and ensure worship, fellowship, discipleship, and mission opportunities are reflected daily in the care provided.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services estimates that 70% of adults in our state will need short-term or long-term care. In addition to Independent Living, Assisted Living and traditional Nursing Care, Baptist Homes is now able to provide services such as short-term rehab, respite care, and residential placement for hospice. Most of our campuses are, or will be, certified for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement and will accept most long-term care insurance plans. If you, a loved one, or someone you know is looking for independent living to senior care in distinctively Christian environment, our expansion is allowing the “Vacancy” sign brightly.

To learn more about Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, our campuses, and levels of care provided, go to bhhm.org or call 573-556-0338.