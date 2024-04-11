Missouri Baptist minister, Matt Goodsell, named Capitol Ministry’s Global Director for North America

JEFFERSON CITY (Capitol Ministries) – With a mission to launch ministries in all 50 U.S. states and an already noteworthy record of new ministry plants through successful recruiting, Pastor Matt Goodsell has been named North America global director for Capitol Ministries (CapMin).

In this role, Pastor Matt is charged with expanding the ministry by recruiting men to launch new Bible-study based discipleship ministries to political leaders throughout the United States and Canada.

“Matt exemplifies the qualities we are looking for in our global directors and is already excellent in this position,” said Ralph Drollinger, president and founder of CapMin. “He has caught the big vision of the importance of teaching God’s Word to public servants, he has a tremendous work ethic, is diligent, tireless in his pursuits, he loves the Lord and is passionate about reaching the lost.

“We are further blessed in that Matt is joining a dozen other global directors who share those same rare characteristics. I can’t wait to see how the Lord leads CapMin through our strong and faithful leadership team.”

Pastor Matt was named to the position last year to replace Pastor Brian Solomon who became CapMin’s global training director. Until then, Pastor Matt had served as assistant North America global director. Both men also lead successful ministries to state legislators, Pastor Matt in Missouri and Pastor Brian in Ohio with Pastor Brian Hanson.

Pastor Matt began recruiting ministry leaders while serving as assistant director, and thus far has brought on eight men who are in the process of establishing seven new ministries.

Pastor Matt credits the successful expansion to the work of many CapMin team members including Pastors Solomon, Hanson, Morris Webster, Dr. Cheyne Day, and Dr. Dan DeShong. The new ministry leaders have successfully completed training and have been credentialed. We will tell you more about them in upcoming stories. They are:

• Mike Tindall, Washington

• Greg Kame, Maryland

• Harvey Sparks III, Oklahoma

• Ross Harmon, Iowa

• Rep. Jason Goetz, Kansas

• Aaron Clark, Vermont

• Frank Cuozzo, Hawaii, who was already onboard; Pastor Matt helped facilitate the ministry launch

• Robert Hayden, who will serve as assistant Missouri State Director

Pastor Hayden will lead the weekly Bible study to Missouri legislators when Pastor Matt is involved with other CapMin business.

The team approach to ministries is an initiative that Pastor Matt will be working to accomplish in all North America Bible studies. This new methodology works well to provide continuity in ministry in the event a ministry leader leaves or retires. It also well serves those ministry leaders who lead state ministries and also serve as global directors. It is an approach Drollinger endorses and has championed for some time.

Pastor Matt has developed several techniques for finding the right man to lead discipleship Bible studies and said he was further motivated by the work of Jon Cassel, CapMin’s Africa global director who is extraordinarily fruitful in recruiting.

“I’m so inspired by what our good friend Jon has done and is doing in Africa and how many African nations, about 30 now, that now have ministries to federal leaders because of him.”

Matt Goodsell: “We need to have ministries in every state. As CapMin continues to grow around the world, we have to make sure we have taken care of home. The ministry began here and we have such a strong Christian heritage. Having a ministry in every state is critical. That is where my heart is.”

Fifty ministries in 50 states has been a goal for CapMin since the ministry was launched in 1996. Since then, CapMin has established ministries in 43 states, three in Washington, D.C. for national leaders, numerous ministries to local city and county leaders across the nation, and at all levels of government in 60 nations.

While the legislature is in session from January through May, Pastor Matt splits his time between leading weekly Bible studies and recruiting. After session is over, Pastor Matt spends the majority of his time recruiting Bible teachers for states that do not have legislative ministries, and supporting and mentoring existing ministry leaders.

A steady presence in the Capitol, Pastor Matt is in the building Monday through Thursday teaching five separate Bible studies to senators, representatives, capitol staff, and legislative aides. One study meets at the Secretary of State’s office, and another in the Lt. Gov.’s Green Room.

“I’ve always had a heart for political leaders,” Pastor Matt said. “They go through so much that people never see. I want to be the spiritual go-to guy when it comes to the Scriptures. I want them to hear by the Spirit that what I’m teaching from the Bible is true.”

A new year has brought new committee assignments and a legislative schedule that makes it impossible for members to attend one Bible study. But Pastor Matt very much likes small group teaching.

“I like the comradery in a small group,” he said. “It’s more like a church setting, and people grow to trust each other. It’s intimate, there are more opportunities to ask questions, there’s more opportunity for sincere growth, and people have opportunity to respond to the Word.”

Pastor Matt also delivers color Bible studies to all 200 offices at the Capitol including the offices of the Secretary of State, Lt. Gov., Treasurer and Governor.

“A lot of fantastic ministry happens during those times,” he said. “I always offer prayer and often have the opportunity to pray individually with people.”

In his weekly studies, he teaches a combination of his own Bible studies and ones that Drollinger has written. Pastor Matt recently taught Drollinger’s study on mastering the book of Proverbs.

“That went really well,” he said. “It was especially beneficial for them to realize that the book was written by a king for his son, a future political leader. The content is excellent and they understood that reading Proverbs is essential for them.”

CapMin ministry leaders are self-supporting missionaries and so Pastor Matt often speaks at churches where he explains the CapMin mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ in the political arena throughout the world. He teaches about the biblical mandate to reach political leaders first with God’s Word that is found in both the Old and New Testaments.

He also dispels the anti-biblical position forwarded by many pastors that politics is evil and that believers should shun all involvement with it.

“That unfortunate lie has been preached from the pulpit in a lot of churches,” he said. “The devil has done a good job of convincing people to have nothing to do with the political arena which is directly opposite of what the Scriptures teach.”

“I am so convinced of the Scriptures’ truth that we need to reach political leaders. And our mission is connected to fulfilling the Great Commission. The church needs to understand its role reaching out to political leaders.”

An evangelist at heart, Pastor Matt prays that the results of CapMin ministries around the world will lead to a revival.

“God is not going to put up with disobedience forever,” Pastor Matt said. “We have been living under the grace and mercy of God for so long and there is no guarantee that is going to continue if we as a nation continue to turn our back against the Creator.”

“I look for revival in the hearts of legislators, a return to God, giving Him glory; a revival where these people get saved. I want to see tons of salvations. Every day I want to see people born again. If we’re really going to have true change in our nation, it will be through the conversion of people in office. That is what we need.”

CapMin ministry leaders are self-supporting missionaries. To learn more about Pastor Matt’s ministry, visit the CapMin website here: https://capmin.org/ministries/state-capitols/ministry-leaders/missouri/.