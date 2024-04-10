First-Person: I’ve named Rob Phillips MBC Associate Executive Director

In 20-plus years of ministry, I’ve certainly learned the importance, as well as the blessing, of serving alongside a talented staff. I’ve heard it said that a difficult situation can immediately be improved by the right person, and a great situation can immediately be damaged by the wrong person. If you’ve been in leadership any length of time, you know from experience this is true. Surrounding yourself with the right people is essential. With this foundation in mind, I’m excited to announce that I’ve asked Rob Phillips to serve as the Associate Executive Director of the Missouri Baptist Convention.

As many of you know, Rob joined the MBC staff in 2012 and currently serves as the director for our Ministry Support and Apologetics group. In his new role as Associate Executive Director, Rob will maintain many of his current responsibilities, but his ministry will be broadened to assist with entity relations, expanded Cooperative Program promotion, and representing the MBC at various SBC-related events and meetings. I’ve learned quickly that convention life involves attending many important meetings! In fact, there are often multiple meetings on the same day, sometimes hundreds of miles apart. As the Associate Executive Director, Rob will represent the MBC faithfully, allowing us to have a greater presence not only in Missouri, but throughout the entire SBC.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of spending time with Rob, he has a gentle spirit and a strong work ethic. On multiple occasions, when I thought I was in the MBC building alone, Rob was there! His dedication to the ministry of the MBC is second to none. When I need someone to critique an idea, a potential strategy, or an article I’ve been asked to write, Rob always responds with what I call gentle confidence – it’s a rare, but very needed quality. Have you ever known someone who seems to always be in the middle of drama? Well, that’s not Rob. Rob is a peacemaker and a problem solver. He’s consistent and trusted. I say all of this not merely to brag on Rob, which I know makes him uncomfortable, but to make you aware of the quality of those who serve the MBC on a daily basis.

Professionally, Rob has extensive communications experience in business and Christian ministry, and has served as a bi-vocational pastor. He holds a B.A. degree in journalism from Oklahoma Baptist University and is certified in Christian apologetics from the North American Mission Board. Many may not be aware, but Rob has authored 12 books including: The Apologist’s Took Kit; What Every Christian Should Know about the Trinity; What Every Christian Should Know about Satan; and, most recently, What Every Christian Should Know about the Return of Jesus. Needless to say, Rob’s resume more than qualifies him for this new role.

Lastly, it’s important for you to know that as other directors and leaders within the MBC learned of Rob’s promotion, no one was surprised. In fact, many already viewed him as the unofficial Associate Executive Director. So, I pray you’ll share in my excitement to make Rob’s role official, because truthfully he’s already been serving in this capacity for years.

Rob, thank you for serving the MBC with such dedication! I’m honored to serve alongside you as you begin this new journey. May the Lord be honored and glorified through your life and ministry.