Resound Network offers summer training opportunities

JEFFERSON CITY – With more than 80 percent of churches plateaued or declining, every minister will find themselves in a church revitalization scenario at some point in their ministry.

But training opportunities offered this summer by the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Resound Network can equip church leaders to face this scenario.

The Resound Network is offering a “Revitalize and Replant Cohort” that, according to the network’s website, “provides the opportunity for equipping and coaching from revitalization practitioners as well as theological development, assessments and practical revitalization projects.”

The cohort opportunity runs from May 23-Aug. 11. During the cohort, participants read books, attend weekly zoom meetings with revitalization leaders, and benefit from regular coaching meetings for hands-on application. To learn more about this and other training opportunities, visit https://resoundnetwork.com/training/.

The ministry of the Resound Network is funded by the generous giving of churches through the Cooperative Program.