How to pastor well during an election year

Presidential election years are a strain for pastors. Pastors cannot escape the God-given responsibility of faithfully shepherding Christ’s flock through every season—including election season. Pastors often weary from political pressures and uncertainties even within the church. If honest, most pastors are ready for the presidential political cycle to quickly conclude so we can move on with ministry life. Pastor, I would encourage you to view this upcoming presidential election season as a God-given opportunity to practically speak into your people’s lives. With biblical intentionality, we can help our people thrive instead of merely survive this political cycle. Regardless of where someone lands on a candidate or an issue, I would encourage pastors to remind their congregation of at least three biblical truths during this election cycle.

1. Remind your people to vote from a biblically informed Christian conscience.

While pastors should never stump for politicians, pastors should always apply the Bible to every aspect of life. Christians are called to apply Scripture even to the political realm, understanding that God’s Word “has granted to us everything pertaining to life and godliness” (2 Peter 1:3). Pastors are tasked with helping their people understand the Bible provides moral and ethical guidelines to political issues. The Bible either explicitly or implicitly speaks to every November ballot. Whether through sermon applications, Sunday school lessons, or private conversations, pastors have the responsibility of applying the Bible to politics. Pastor, don’t become political operatives, but let your people know their vote matters. Remind them that God will judge all of us based upon what we do (Matt. 16:27) and that Scripture is our guide in the voting booth.

2. Remind your people to pray for God’s will to be done.

Some of the most tender moments of Scripture are the prayers of Jesus. In Matthew 6:10, Jesus taught us to pray, “Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven,” while Jesus Himself prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane, “yet not My will, but Yours be done.” (Luke 22:42) Jesus models for pastors the primacy of desiring God’s will over our own. Rather than incessant watching of the news or anxiously stewing over the direction of our country, Christians ought to bathe our nation in prayer. Nothing and no one can do anything outside of the good hand of God’s providence. Pastors would be wise to teach and model prayer over worry this election cycle.

3. Remind your people that God is sovereign.

Do you remember the wisdom of the old hymn? “Have faith in God, He’s on His throne; have faith in God, He watches over his own; He cannot fail, He must prevail; have faith in God, have faith in God.” That’s the heart of the Christian in every season, especially a politically charged one. Pastors, remind your people though we vote for a president, God needs no votes to be King. God is on His throne regardless of who occupies the White House. Further, remind your people that God works through the hearts of every nation’s leader. “The king’s heart is like channels of water in the hand of the Lord; He turns it wherever He wishes” (Prov. 21:1). Yes, Christians have a responsibility to vote from a biblically informed conscience, but God is the one who turns the hearts of leaders as He wishes. Pastor, never forget that God is on His throne no matter what happens this November.