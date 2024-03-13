High Street Press releases posthumous book by Gene Austin, late MBC collegiate leader

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention, through its High Street Press imprint, has released a new resource for personal or group study titled Spirit Sailing: A Modern-day Parable of Co-Laboring with God.

Author Gene Austin, long-time director of the MBC’s collegiate ministries, succumbed to cancer in May of 2023, with a final draft of the manuscript unfinished. He had labored for years with the idea of a book, and eagerly sought coaching and editing to get his modern-day parable of allowing the Holy Spirit to guide every aspect of life just right.

Along the way, he met Briana Boes, a prolific author and respected writing coach, who understood Austin’s passion for encouraging others in their walk with the Lord.

When Austin’s health began to fade, it became clear he would not be able to finish the project. But Boes had spent enough time with Austin to understand where he wanted Spirit Sailing to find harbor. With the enthusiastic permission of Austin’s wife, Vickie, Boes took the manuscript, note cards, and scribbled ideas, and completed the project in late 2023.

The 300-page softcover book reflects Austin’s passion to walk beside others and encourage them to find victory in surrendering to Christ.

Spirit Sailing follows the spiritual journey of Dan Crenshaw, a successful human resources director who seemingly has it all: career, money, family, and home. Driven by a demanding boss, Dan puts his head down and gets work done, no matter what, every time. As a result, he’s earned respect and a hefty paycheck that enable him to provide comfortably for his family.

But Dan’s perspective shatters in the span of a single weekend when all the cracks in his personal life break wide open. He discovers he’s not the man God designed him to be. At the same time, he witnesses the power of his grandfather’s spiritual legacy. Across his 80 years, Papi has changed lives for the better, and God is at the center of it all.

On an afternoon sailboat ride, Papi shares the secret of his legacy, and Dan’s life changes forever. He embarks on a journey full of challenges, blessings, heartaches, and heart-warming moments.

In this modern-day parable, readers discover what it means to “Spirit Sail” as they follow Dan on his quest to become a true co-laborer with God. With discussion questions and Scriptures to accompany each chapter, readers are invited to dig deeper into what it means to embrace God’s purposes for their lives.

Spirit Sailing is available in print and e-book editions from retailers like Amazon.

To learn more about High Street Press and its other resources – including books for personal or group study on The Baptist Faith & Message, the Trinity, salvation, the afterlife, the return of Jesus, and other topics – visit highstreet.press.