Barna: U.S. deeply fragmented, national survey shows; ‘future hinges on spiritual renewal, not politics’

Barna: Foundational beliefs of Americans are so fragmented that the nation is ‘presently incapable of developing a united perspective on who America is and how we will move forward’

‘Placing the burden of uniting a country so divided on the shoulders of a president or political party is unrealistic’

by Cultural Resource Center

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CRC) – Many Americans hope the next president will unite our divided nation. A new survey conducted by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, however, confirms that to be highly unlikely. Regardless of who wins, the survey underscores that the foundational beliefs of Americans are so fragmented that the nation is presently incapable of developing a united perspective on who America is and how we will move forward together.

The United States has thrived and endured over time due in part to a shared understanding and common pursuit of core characteristics such as truth, purpose, success, responsibility, and community. The American Worldview Inventory (AWVI), an annual survey conducted by Dr. George Barna at the Cultural Research Center, thoroughly examined various attributes among a representative national sample of adults. The 2024 survey, the fifth national survey conducted by the ACU research hub, reveals a a startling degree of disunity in foundational perspectives among the American public.

Most adults share similar perspectives on less than a third of the worldview indicators in the AWVI. According to Barna, out of the various perspectives that were shared, only nine items are actually beneficial in fostering national unity and progress. Those majority-held beliefs and behaviors are:

Never worshipping a supernatural authority other than the God of Israel

Believing the Bible is an authoritative and trustworthy guidebook for life

Deeming Jesus Christ to be an important guide for your life

Contending that hatred and aggression are not necessary for personal survival

Choosing to repay any money that you borrow from someone else

Rejecting the philosophy that you can do whatever you want to do as long as it does not harm other people

Choosing not to personally participate in an abortion, regardless of their belief about the permissibility of other people having an abortion

Not attempting to cast a spell on other people

Taking time to thank, praise, and worship God at least once during the week

The American Worldview Inventory also identified a number of perspectives about which a majority of Americans disagree. Among the points of view that adults cannot seem to agree upon are:

Basis of truth

Whether other people deserve to be respected

Importance of the God of Israel as an authority source/guide for life

Belief about the value of human life

Acceptance of the existence of absolute moral truths

Existence of Satan

Means to happiness in life

Morality of intentionally deceiving other people

Morality of consensual pre-marital sexual relations

Personal commitment to discerning and doing God’s will

Appropriate relationship to/treatment of animals

According to Barna, while the survey data reveals a nation yearning for guidance and hope, it also suggests that people are seeking those things from sources that can’t provide it.

“It is disheartening to see how out of whack people’s expectations have become during these chaotic and confusing times,” Barna commented. “Just as the Jews misunderstood the nature of Jesus’s messiahship some 2,000 years ago, expecting a warrior king who would raise Judaism to power, millions of Americans are deceived enough to think that electing the ‘right’ president will bring stability, security, unity, and sanity to America.”

Barna continued, “Yet it is not a political awakening that the United States desperately needs but a spiritual awakening that will foster a deeper understanding of self and society in light of our shared spiritual condition.”

After examining the data patterns from numerous national studies he has led in the past decade, Barna lamented the increased short-sightedness—and selfishness—that has, in his estimation, led people astray.

“Every American adult has a worldview, and every American relies on their worldview every day to make each decision in their life. That’s the function of a worldview,” he explained. “It helps us make decisions that are consistent with what we believe and what we desire.”

The survey asked 53 questions to a sample of 2,000 individuals, focusing on their worldviews to determine their influence on the thinking of American adults. In light of the rise of Syncretism, the research sought to evaluate how elements of seemingly fringe worldviews might be creeping into American thinking. In addition to the biblical worldview, the American Worldview Inventory 2024 included: Syncretism, Secular Humanism, Marxism, Moralistic Therapeutic Deism, Eastern Mysticism, Nihilism, Postmodernism, Mormonism, Islam, Judaism, Satanism, Wicca and Animism.

“Sadly, people have become so self-focused and their beliefs are now so self-serving that no politician elected in 2024 can reasonably be expected to restore common purpose and shared vision to the nation without a serious reshaping of people’s worldviews,” Barna said.

“The only true hope for America at this point,” he continued, “is a period of spiritual renewal that restores a widespread understanding and basis of truth, individual purpose, and personal responsibility within a community context. Placing the burden of uniting this divided a country on the shoulders of a president or political party is unrealistic. Only a spiritual awakening can usher in the required tidal wave of spiritual wisdom and commitment, and that kind of renewal does not happen overnight or randomly. It must become an intentional and long-term commitment.”