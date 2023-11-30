Sight & Sound to stream ‘Miracle of Christmas’ in homes worldwide, Dec. 1-3

LANCASTER, Pa., (Christian Newswire) – For nearly three decades, audiences have flocked to Sight & Sound Theatres to experience MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS live on stage. With their 2023 season completely sold out in Lancaster, the theater company is thrilled to host a special holiday streaming event for audiences worldwide on Sight & Sound TV, Dec. 1-3.

Known for state-of-the-art, fully immersive productions, Sight & Sound’s MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS presents the birth of Jesus in magnificent detail with three story tall sets, live animals and a cast of 50 professional actors.

Audiences are invited to travel back in time from Nazareth to Bethlehem as the original Christmas story unfolds all around them. Journey alongside Mary and Joseph, a flock of surprised shepherds and three wisemen — along with their camels too! There may be no room at the inn, but God has a lowly stable prepared as the angels announce the coming of the Messiah!

“For 30 years, families from all over the world have joined us to make MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS a part of their holiday traditions,” said Katie Miller, Director of Marketing & Communications for Sight & Sound. “However, we know not every family can make the trip visit us in person. This three-day streaming event on Sight & Sound TV provides us the opportunity to meet families wherever they are in the world and celebrate the ultimate gift of Christmas together.”

Sight & Sound’s streaming platform, Sight & Sound TV, launched in 2020. This virtual third location for the Pennsylvania based theater company, welcomed a new global audience from over 175 countries across the globe. “Passionate about sharing these stories with as many people as possible, we wanted a way to bring the live theater experience home,” said Miller. The platform features special broadcast events, behind-the-scenes content and encore performances of your favorite Sight & Sound productions.

MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS will be available for online streaming from December 1-3, 2023. Exclusive access to the holiday production can be purchased for just $19.99, while an annual subscription is available for those who wish to unlock additional content.

For more information, visit: https://www.sight-sound.com/shows/lancaster/miracle-of-christmas/2023.