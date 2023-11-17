Harrison Baptist Association sees God at work

BETHANY – God has his ways for working in various circumstances within the Harrison Baptist Association’s area.

For example, when a windstorm hit in June, Harrison Baptist Association Disaster Relief was able to respond “boots on the ground a half-hour after the storm,” said Director of Missions and Northwest Missouri Regional Disaster Relief coordinator John Mohler.

In an odd twist of God’s work, one house damaged had a Hispanic resident, and there happened to be a Spanish-speaking collegiate DR team member present. The student communicated with the resident.

“We have nothing here yet, but we’re looking to start a Hispanic Bible Study because of this. We mentioned the possibility of this to the home-owners, and they were excited and teary-eyed. We don’t want to rush things. We’re in contact with the state (Baptist) officials,” said Mohler, who admitted he doesn’t speak Spanish, but said there are some 500 Hispanic people in the region.

“I’m excited to see where this goes. It has to be God.”

Mohler also said the response to the storm opened doors to access with city officials that hadn’t been so before.

This reiterates the truth of Romans 8:28: “And we know that in all things God works for the good to those who love Him who have been called according to His purpose.” (NKJV)

Another way the association is seeing God work is through leadership for small, even pastorless churches.

“We have five churches without pastors. Either we go with retired pastors or continue bivocational pastors and raise them in the community. We’re focusing on building up leaders in our communities. I believe God is calling men and will show up to equip them. The small churches need people that will be there long-term for the community.”

He said one pastorless church found someone in the church who ultimately called to pastor there. Another pastor grew up in a town he has pastored for 30 years. He has a man under him who has filled in to preach and is seeking clarity in a call.

“Everyone needs a Paul, Barnabas and a Timothy. We always believe someone will take my place down the road. My heart is (committed to) keeping small churches going and being productive in their communities.”

“The association is very focused on building the kingdom of God. We look upward, look inward, and flow outward.”

The association is active in missions – Disaster Relief and motorcycle missions, among other activities.

“We’re focused on building the kingdom on the local, state and international levels. We have a team ready to go to the continent of Africa for ongoing work. There was a local association mission team that went to Wyoming last year. There are other mission and ministry activities of the various churches.”

Mohler noted the association celebrated 75 years as a ministry organization Aug. 8. Plaques were awarded to those serving, including three former DOMs in the association, Ron Smith, Bruce Williams, and Brad Walker.