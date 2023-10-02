MBCH helps churches protect the vulnerable

by Angie Gentry, FRD/TFC Supervisor, MBCH Children and Family Ministries

When church leaders and parents learn that one in ten children are sexually abused before they turn eighteen and ninety percent of children are abused by someone they know and trust, the safety of children becomes a top priority for churches everywhere, yet many churches do not have a plan in place to ensure the safety of their children. MBCH Children and Family Ministries can help churches across the state to prepare their staff, volunteers, parents, and community members to protect the most vulnerable in our communities. MBCH Children and Family Ministries can send an authorized facilitator to guide participants through Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children training. This training guides attendees through learning the facts, minimizing opportunity, recognizing the signs of sexual abuse, and how to react responsibly. This interactive training is two and a half hours long and is provided at no cost for churches and youth serving organizations. Each participant will receive a training workbook which contains the basics of a code of conduct along with a sample of such a document. A code of conduct is a document that describes how staff and volunteers will interact and conduct themselves with children. By completing the Stewards of Children training and developing a code of conduct for your church, you are committing to providing a safe environment for children to learn and thrive in the place where everyone should always feel safe.

MBCH Children and Family ministries would be honored to walk alongside your ministry as the people proceed in learning the steps the church body can take to protect children. Not only will your children be safer but, if your church is willing to implement the steps learned through the Stewards of Children training, potential predators will know your church is not a place where they can gain access to children. The Stewards of Children program is backed by evidence showing training participants have demonstrated increased knowledge, improved attitudes, and positive change in child-protective behaviors. The training gives the people in the church the skills and confidence to take the appropriate preventative measures to protect children and take action should they suspect a child they know may have been sexually abused.

The Stewards of Children training is a step everyone in the church can take to protect children but likely there are some in the church who God is calling to do more. For those who are considering what more they can do, MBCH Children and Family Ministries offers training to families who want to protect and care for children in their homes. There is no cost for families who are ready to take the next step to become a licensed foster home. This training is a comprehensive overview to help families learn more about the child welfare system, reasons children need foster homes, how trauma impacts children and families, and the role of the foster parents in helping families to become safe and healthy so children can be reunified with their parents. MBCH Children and Family Ministries provides well-trained staff members to support and encourage families through every step of the process towards becoming a licensed foster family. To learn more about how you can be a foster family or how to schedule a Stewards of Children training, contact MBCH Children and Family Ministries at 800-264-6224 to connect with the regional office closest to you.