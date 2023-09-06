Love is greater than fear

It has been sitting on my desk for a while, maybe two or three years now. It was once one of the most valuable items around. (If you could find it, that is.) It sits on the far corner of my desk with a bunch of pens, the tape dispenser, and an extra pair of reading glasses, unused and under-appreciated.

The half-empty bottle of Germ-X hand sanitizer reminds me of what the world was like just a few short months ago. I remember my son coming home from school after hearing that a local store got a toilet paper shipment, him sprinting to the store and returning triumphantly with his trophy of a six-pack of triple-ply.

Now, that bottle of “instant paper cut finder liquid” we were slathering after every encounter with another human sits alone and forgotten. We may still see a person wearing a mask in public (no longer passing a silent judgment of “what is wrong with them?” glance.) But for the most part, things have returned to how they used to be. It slowly happens, doesn’t it?

Not knowing what tomorrow may bring can cause fear. When we experience situations that evoke fear, it often causes us to take action. Such thinking was the genesis of a controversial show produced in 1978 called “Scared Straight.” It attempted to scare juveniles who were committing petty criminal acts by placing them among hardened criminals called “lifers” in prison.

Why does fear become a motivating factor? I am not quite sure. After getting my dentist appointment reminder, I always seem to floss a little better. While fear can motivate, at least temporarily, a more impactful way to motivate is through love.

In Colossians 3:23, we are reminded that our motivation for everything we do and our good works should not be driven by fear but rather out of love for the Lord. As I reflect on the life-changing events I have experienced, I realize they are often driven by love; I act a certain way toward my family, my wife and my church because I love them.

So rather than waiting for a drastic reminder or event to do the right thing, why not take action today? Motivated by our love of those who will benefit from those actions? Many of us are probably putting off action we know we should take. Call a long-lost friend, focus on your marriage with your spouse, or begin saving in that donor-advised fund you have been considering. Act from love rather than fear as we do not know what tomorrow may bring.