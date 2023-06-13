Barber reelected SBC President

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BP) – Texas pastor Bart Barber was reelected to a second term as president of the SBC on Tuesday, June 13, at the 2023 SBC Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

Out of 11,014 messenger votes, Barber received 7,531 votes (68.38 percent) while Georgia pastor Mike Stone received 3,458 (31.40) percent. There were 25 ballots disallowed.

Barber was nominated by Jarrett Stephens, senior pastor of Champion Forest Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. Stone was nominated by Florida pastor Willy Rice.

“I do not believe this is owed to Dr. Barber, but I do believe he has earned it,” Stephens said.

In his first term, Barber appointed the Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force and represented the SBC on CBS’ 60 Minutes.

“He courageously gave straight answers to tough questions and was unapologetic in his defense of sound doctrine, pointing millions of people to the hope of Jesus. I was so proud he represented us,” Stephens said.

Barber has served as pastor of First Baptist Church of Farmersville since 1999 as well as in a number of roles in the SBC. He served as chairman of the 2022 SBC Resolutions Committee and was a member of that committee in 2021.

He preached at the 2017 SBC Pastors’ Conference, served as first vice president of the SBC from 2013 t0 2014, served on the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention executive board from 2008 to 2014 (including serving as chairman and vice chairman), served as a trustee for Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary from 2009 to 2019 and on the SBC Committee on Committees in 2008. From 2006 to 2009, he taught as an adjunct professor at SWBTS.

An Arkansas native, Barber was saved at an early age, called to preach at 11, and preached his first sermon at 15. He has a B.A. from Baylor University, an M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. in church history, also from SWBTS. He and his wife, Tracy, have two children: Jim, 19, and Sarah, 15, who were adopted.