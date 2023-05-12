Legacies of Commitment

My wife and I were blessed to enjoy an example of marital commitment that spanned over 130 years between her parents and my parents. While some would say, “but times have changed,” these couples weathered the swinging 60s, tumultuous 70s and the economic challenges of the 1980s. While the accumulation of years has slowed by the passing of Julie’s mother, the example of our parent’s marital commitment shines as an example to their children and grandchildren.

While our parents walked similar paths of marital promise, they did not share paths of planning. While no-one likes to think of death, barring Christ’s return, the death rate stands at 100%. I recently spoke with a woman in her late 50s whose father passed at the beginning of the pandemic because his life-saving heart surgery was cancelled. With no will or advanced directives, the courts decided– and divided – everything. This woman’s father was one of many who talked of writing a will, but never got around to putting his plan into action.

While not every couple can enjoy the legacy of marital commitment demonstrated by our parents, they can enjoy a legacy of commitment as it relates to end-of-life planning and preparation. Only 33% of adults have a will or other form of estate planning in place. At age 55, this number is still well under 50%. Of those who have done estate planning, over half of their children do not know about the plan and 46% identified in the estate plan as executor were not informed ahead of time. As caretakers of all God has given to us, we should do better.

By having a will or trust, you continue to demonstrate stewardship over what happens to the property the Lord has entrusted to you in life. An estate plan can include wills, trusts, life insurance and other financial agreements. Financial and health care power of attorneys should be a part of everyone’s planning. Planned charitable gifts can also be part of an estate plan, especially when they benefit you, your family and charitable organizations that exemplify your Christian beliefs.

Make a commitment to complete end-of-life planning and instructions. For assistance, you can talk our community engagement team by emailing info@bhhm.org or contact the Missouri Baptist Foundation through their website at https://mbfn.org/individuals-families/.

Isaiah told King Hezekiah, “Thus says the Lord, ‘Set your house in order, for you shall die.” (2 Kings 20:1). Words of wisdom for a king, words of wisdom for us as children of the King.