BSAAM conference to be in Springfield, Sept. 18-19

SPRINGFIELD – The Baptist Secretaries and Administrative Assistants of Missouri (BSAAM) is set to hold its annual conference, Sept. 18-19, at National Heights Baptist Church in Springfield.

This year’s theme is “Stronger Together, based on Ecclesiastes 4:12: “And if one can overpower him who is alone, two can resist him. A cord of three strands is not quickly torn apart”(NASB).

BSAAM welcomes and encourages all secretaries and other office personnel that are active members of Southern Baptist churches or retired from such offices to become members. Upon payment of dues, members receive access to a Facebook group where they can connect with fellow members across the state, receive updates about upcoming events, tips and tricks as well as day-to-day encouragement. Members also receive discounted rates to the annual conference and voting rights at the annual meeting which is held at the end of the conference.

The two-day conference includes a time of worship and provides training in a variety of specific areas. Some past topics included church safety, finances, apologetics, payroll, human resources, and much more. Lunches are provided and numerous door prizes are handed out each year. We always have a good time together and come home refreshed and ready to tackle our responsibilities with a renewed spirit.

For more information about BSAAM or to become a member please visit https://www.baamissouri.org.