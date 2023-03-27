MBU’s Master of Social Work program fully accredited by Council on Social Work Education

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University’s online Master of Social Work program (MSW) has received full accreditation by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE). The accreditation by the nation’s sole accrediting body for social work programs is retroactive to the program’s launch in 2020 and is granted through Feb. 2031.

From its inception, the MSW program was designed to meet the national standards set by CSWE. All MSW students in the U.S. must graduate from a CSWE-accredited program in order to seek state licensure. Programs are required to meet the exacting standards of CSWE’s Commission on Accreditation in a multi-year process that involves preparing a self-study and hosting site visits during each year of the process.

MBU President Dr. Keith Ross lauded the efforts of several key leaders in the accreditation process. “This important milestone is the culmination of more than four years and countless hours of work led by Dr. Nikki Johnson, associate dean of the School of Social Work, Dr. Janet Puls, associate dean of the School of Social & Behavioral Sciences, and Dr. Melanie Bishop, associate vice president of graduate affairs. I also want to commend the MSW faculty including Dr. Tamlyn Ashford, Dr. Marcie Cutsinger, Kanisha Moye, Dr. Kristen Nugent and Laura Ribeiro, for their high level of commitment to pursuing this accreditation,” Ross said.

“This accomplishment elevates our social work program and further validates that Missouri Baptist University offers a rigorous, high-quality program that serves our students well and expands MBU’s distinctively Christian mission,” added Ross.

MBU’s Master of Social Work degree prepares students to engage in service and leadership in a variety of professional settings while helping them demonstrate an understanding of social work theories, values and practices from a Christian worldview. The program offers full-time, part-time and advanced standing program options with flexible courses that can be completed fully online.

“I am excited for our students,” said Dr. Nikki Johnson. “Graduates from our MSW program can now say they graduated from a CSWE-accredited program. It helps them in their career pursuits and, by extension, helps the individuals, families, groups, organizations and communities they will positively impact through their work,” Johnson said.

For more information on the MSW program visit: https://www.mobap.edu/academics/graduate-social-behavioral-sciences-division/master-of-social-work.