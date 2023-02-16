Shane Pruitt to headline HLGU Night of Worship

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – The North American Mission Board’s (NAMB) Shane Pruitt will headline Hannibal-LaGrange University’s (HLGU) Night of Worship, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center.

The Night of Worship is a free event for anyone who would like to come worship at HLGU. It is a part of HLGU’s Spiritual Emphasis Week, which includes two days of chapel and a day of prayer. HLGU invites community members, churches, and youth groups to attend this spirit-filled evening.

Pruitt serves as NAMB’s National Next Gen Director. Shane has written two books, 9 Common Lies Christians Believe: And Why God’s Truth is Infinitely Better and Calling Out the Called: Discipling Those Called to Ministry Leadership.

“We are grateful to have Shane Pruitt on campus during the HLGU Spiritual Emphasis Week,” Titus Vester, director of campus ministry and missions, said. “God has used Shane to reach over 100,000 people each year with the good news of Jesus. We are excited to have him here to inspire our students and our community to follow faithfully after Christ.”

Doors to the Night of Worship will open at 6:30 p.m. The HLGU chapel band led by Jacob Nelson will be featured as the community worships together.

For more information on the HLGU Night of Worship or how you can get your church or youth group involved, please contact Titus Vester at titus.vester@hlg.edu.