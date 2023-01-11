MBCollegiate conference scheduled for Feb. 24-25

FULTON – The Missouri Baptist Collegiate Conference is set to take place at First Baptist Church here, Feb. 24-25.

Highlighting the theme, “Whom shall I send?” from Isaiah 6, the 2023 MBCollegiate conference is focused on training collegiate leaders and students to consider their role in making disciples of all nations.

The special guest speaker will be Julius Tennal, who currently serves as International Missions Pastor of the Summit Church in Durham, N.C. Tennal has served in vocational ministry for 10 years, including three years with the International Mission Board in South Africa.

The conference will also feature worship leader Jami Smith, who for 20 years has traveled the globe using music as a tool to help people connect with the Lord. Smith’s latest album is “The Worship Project,” released in 2019.

Conference attendees can register for free at https://mbcollegiate.org/wsis/.