‘Know, abide in Jesus,’ Qualls tells elected officials

JEFFERSON CITY – The state of Missouri has 37 official symbols, Kenny Qualls, pastor of First Baptist Church, Arnold, told elected officials at the 18th annual legislative prayer service at Concord Baptist Church here, Jan. 4. In fact, since 2003, Missouri has even had a state grape – namely, the Norton grape.

“The very fact that you’re here in this city serving the citizens of Missouri says something about you,” Qualls said. “It shows that you do not want to waste your life. It shows that you want a life that really matters. It shows that you want to live a life that can make life better for others and impact others.

“Jesus tells us how to do that – and He uses a grapevine to do it.”

Turning his audience’s attention to John 15, Qualls then read and explained how Jesus taught his disciples to abide in Him for a fruitful life, just as a branch must remain connected to the grapevine in order to produce fruit.

“The key to not having a life that amounts to nothing is to know that, without Jesus, you are nothing,” Qualls said.

In order to live a “life of meaning, a life that impacts others, a life that’s going to impact the great state and citizens of Missouri,” he added, “the single greatest thing you can do, as a state leader in a state legislature, is – number one – know Jesus as your Savior. And, number two, abide in Jesus daily as your Source.”

This year’s annual prayer service – which, as in years past, was held on the first day of legislative session – drew multiple elected officials, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson, as well as other members of Missouri’s executive, legislative and judicial branches of Missouri’s government.

Monte Shinkle, former pastor of Concord Baptist Church, served as emcee for the prayer service. Concord’s interim pastor Neil Franks, president of the Missouri Baptist Foundation, opened the event with prayer, while John Battaglia, Missouri state director for Capitol Commission, led the benediction. Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director John Yeats opened the event with a reading from Scripture.

Veterans from Concord Baptist Church led in the presentation of Colors at the prayer service.

Concord Baptist Church members Debbie Poire, Cindy Baumann and the Concord choir and orchestra, provided music and worship for the event, led by Concord’s worship pastor, Brad Newbold.

During an extended time of prayer, several men and women prayed for the state’s various branches of government: Timothy Faber, a member of the MBC’s Christian Life Commission (CLC), prayed for the governor and executive branch; John Moseley, president of Lincoln University, prayed for the Senate; Matt Goodsell, assistant North American Global director for Capitol Ministries, prayed for the House of Representatives; Brandy Meeks, president of VITAE and a member of the MBC’s CLC, prayed for the state Supreme Court.