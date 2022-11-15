Campus missionaries tell messengers about passion for ministry at UMKC

ST. CHARLES – After just days of being a newly married couple, Benjamin and Mariah Kirtley packed their bags and moved their new family to share the good news of Jesus Christ with students at the University of Missouri in Kansas City (UMKC).

“I think college students are really strategic,” Benjamin said when asked why he chose to work with Collegiate Impact as a campus missionary at UMKC. “Out of all of the options and demographics for vocational ministry, college students are unique in that they are on campus for four to six years at a time.” Benjamin further explained how they can use this time to witness and disciple a diverse group of young people.

Based in Kansas City, Collegiate Impact is a student-focused ministry that aims to see Christ glorified through evangelism and discipleship and is also closely associated with the Missouri Baptist Convention. The Kirtleys were present at this year’s convention to share with Missouri Baptists about their ministry and work at UMKC.

Benjamin went on to note how many college students are passionate about their beliefs and that this can translate into young believers who are enthusiastic about sharing the gospel with their family and friends: “If we can reach those who are not believers with the gospel, and then equip them with intense and purposeful discipleship … then the church has essentially just gained a free missionary!”

Both Benjamin and Mariah explained what their roles with Collegiate Impact look like at UMKC. “Essentially, our mission is to encourage believers to take their walk with Christ more seriously and help them understand what it looks like to multiply disciples. We do this primarily by disciplining the student leaders to be the ones who share the good news of Jesus Christ with their fellow students.”

“My role is like that of a pastor in how I try to equip others to take their faith more seriously and engage the lost in their community,” he noted. However, he also insisted that’s where the similarities end: “We don’t see ourselves as a substitute for the local church. Instead, we want to serve as a pipeline between UMKC and the many healthy churches in Kansas City.” We want to help serve the local churches in our area through our ministry, he explained.

A normal day in the life of the Kirtleys looks like meeting with and discipling student leaders, evangelizing on campus, and helping with one of the many weekly student missionary events that take place on campus. “We like to spend as much of our time with students as possible. Often, we’ll have our lunches on campus so we can try to connect with students in an informal environment. This is when a lot of impromptu ministry and gospel conversations take place,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin noted how he’s hopeful about the future of the gospel at UMKC, “We’re excited to see what the Lord will do here in Kansas City and abroad. We know we’re just a small part of the work that the Lord is doing here to expand his Kingdom, but we’re still excited for the gospel-centered work he has in store for us!”

For more information visit https://www.collegiateimpact.org/.