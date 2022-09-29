Baptist Homes in negotiations with Lawrence County, Tri-County nursing home districts

JEFFERSON CITY (BHHM) – The Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries (BHHM) Corporate Office here has announced negotiations to lease-purchase the Lawrence County Manor in Mt. Vernon and the Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

After prayerful consideration and the unanimous vote of the BHHM board of trustees, approval has been granted for the BHHM executive team to enter negotiations with the Board of Directors of the Lawrence County Nursing Home District to oversee and manage operations of the Lawrence County Manor, Mt. Vernon and with the Tri-County Nursing Home District to oversee and manage operations of the Tri-County Care Center, Vandalia.

The six-month temporary management agreements empower BHHM to operate and manage these homes as a part of the BHHM network. This agreement provides options for purchase or renewal of the management agreement.

President & CEO, Dr. Rodney Harrison states, “as a sanctity of life ministry Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries seeks to minister to Senior adults from a Biblical worldview with the goal of setting the standard for Christ-like care for the aging. The homes in Mt. Vernon and Vandalia represent an opportunity for BHHM to partner with these communities while supporting the mission to provide Christlike care for the aging.”

For additional information please contact Dr. Ron Mackey, Vice President, Community Engagement; rdmackey@thebaptisthome.org; 636-375-1331.