Record set for Annie Armstrong Easter Offering in 2016-17

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – On Oct. 19 NAMB announced the largest Annie Armstrong Easter Offering in history. The total given in the 2016-17 budget year (Oct-Sept) came to $59.6 million. This total eclipses the previous record of $59,463,281​ given in 2007 as well as the 2016 amount of $58,860,553​.

The Annie Armstrong Easter Offering® for North American missions has been an annual offering benefitting missionaries and their work of sharing the life-transforming gospel of Jesus Christ since 1895. Named in honor of Annie Armstrong, a passionate Southern Baptist advocate of missions who lived 1850-1938, the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering is the primary funding channel for the North American Mission Board, comprising 49 percent of its total annual support.

Every dollar goes to train, resource and equip missionaries working throughout the United States, Canada and their territories.