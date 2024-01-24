National Marriage Week set for Feb. 7-14

by Jerry & Kate Angelo/guest writers

JEFFERSON CITY – The story of St. Valentine highlights his effort of honoring marriages in part by marrying couples even at the defiance of the Roman Emperor of that era. Over time Valentine’s Day became a convenient way to observe the loving devotion that couples have for one another, and a great opportunity to honor marriage. Now several hundreds of years later we are celebrating National Marriage week on Feb. 7-14.

God’s Word says in Hebrews 13:4 that “marriage should be honored by all.” One great way our church leaders can encourage that is by honoring National Marriage Week and taking part in a Pastor’s Proclamation with their local church by first downloading, signing, then taking a public stand for this marriage proclamation in church. There has been so much excitement around this effort, that multiple state Governors and several County Commissioners from across the state have planned to sign a proclamation again this year observing National Marriage Week.

The Pastor’s Proclamation isn’t just some church white paper written out of the imagination of someone’s opinion. Along with biblical principle, the proclamation states factual conclusions that were observed during extensive studies on the importance of marriage in our society. If you read the proclamation you will see that it highlights not only how marriage was the first institution created by God, but also that marriage is the foundational element for all society. Good marriages are the bedrock of strong culture. Strong marriages have healthier, wealthier, stronger families where children thrive, and that is worthy of honor. Observing National Marriage Week and having community and faith leaders sign a proclamation like this will certainly be a worthy moment in time, and it is definitely something that we all can look towards in standing up for what is important in life.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Jerry & Kate Angelo are the founders of Vanguard Marriage and Family Advocates that are the driving force for ministries like Marriage Minute where their mission is to strengthen and encourage marriages and families. A copy of the Pastor’s Proclamation can be viewed, downloaded online, and freely distributed for use in your local church. On their website you will also find other free marriage resources for couples located at: MARRIAGEMINUTE.ORG.