Missouri’s elected officials challenged to stand on ‘firm foundation’ of God’s wisdom

Concord Baptist Church, Jefferson City, hosts 20th annual legislative prayer service

JEFFERSON CITY – During the 20th annual legislative prayer service at Concord Baptist Church here, Jan. 3, Pastor John King of Concord Baptist Church here urged members of Missouri’s three branches of government to stand on the ‘firm foundation’ of the wisdom and Word of God.

“We’re in a culture that is, more and more, marginalizing the wisdom of God,” King said. “I want us to look at the Word of God and allow it to strengthen us and stabilize us as we move forward.

“We’re not entitled to God’s favor,” King added. “We’ve been living in a blessed nation. We’ve been living in a state that has abundance …. We are not entitled to that. That is His blessing.” He called elected officials to humble themselves and turn to God, seeking His favor and seeking the wisdom and truth that only He can give them.

Concord Baptist Church’s annual legislative prayer service marks the first day of each new session of the General Assembly. The prayer event is based on 1 Tim. 2:1-3, which commands that “entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, for kings and all who are in authority.”

During the service, participants prayed for members of each branch of Missouri government.

William Isaacson, chairman of the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Christian Life Commission and pastor of First Baptist Church, Richmond, prayed for the Governor and the Executive Branch of Missouri’s government. Carol Eighmey, a member of Concord Baptist Church, Jefferson City, prayed for the Missouri Senate. Steve Proctor, senior pastor of Westwood Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, prayed for the Missouri House of Representatives. Finally, Marvin Daniels, executive director of Hope Center, Kansas City, prayed for the Missouri Supreme Court.

Monte Shinkle of Take Heart Ministries, who previously served as Concord’s pastor, was master of ceremonies. MBC President Chris Williams opened the service with prayer and Scripture reading, and Rob Phillips, the MBC’s director of support and apologetics, closed the service with a benediction.

Music was led by Concord’s worship pastor Brad Newbold, with special music from Concord members Debbie Poire on the piano, and Cindy Baumann, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as well as Jonathan Shinkle and Caleb Steffen. Veterans from Concord Baptist Church led in the Posting of the Colors and in the pledge of allegiance.