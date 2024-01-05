NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines to speak at HLGU Free Society event, Jan. 31

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) will welcome Riley Gaines as a guest speaker on Jan. 31 at 6:00 pm in the Roland Fine Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public, however tickets do need to be secured through www.hlg.edu/free-society. The tickets are free except there is a handling fee through the ticket website. For group sales, call 573.629.3260 or email FreeSociety@hlg.edu.

This event is part of the Free Society Speaker Series that HLGU hosts in partnership with the Moorman Foundation.

Riley Gaines is a leader defending women’s single-sex spaces, advocating for equality and fairness, and standing up for women’s safety, privacy, and equal opportunities.

Gaines graduated from the University of Kentucky, where she was a 12-time All-American swimmer.

Gaines has made waves for speaking out after tying UPenn’s Lia Thomas, a biological male swimmer on the women’s team, at the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

After Riley directly experienced competing against a man in women’s sports, being forced without warning or consent to undress before the fully intact male, and subjected to discrimination by the NCAA, she became one of the most powerful voices to speak out against the injustice, challenging the rules of the NCAA, USA Swimming, International Olympic Committee (IOC), and other governing bodies.

Riley now works for the leading women’s organization making real and lasting change, legally defining ‘woman,’ protecting Title IX, and defending women’s rights to single-sex spaces and equal opportunities. She has traveled the country speaking and has testified before the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and countless state legislatures.

“HLGU is grateful and excited for the opportunity to host Riley Gaines on campus as part of our Free Society Speaker Series. Her commitment and quest to save women’s sports from the growing threat of individuals and entities within our culture who are determined to deconstruct gender is admirable.” says Dr. Eric Turner, Christian Studies Division Chair at HLGU.

Gaines currently works for the Riley Gaines Foundation through the Leadership Institute which empowers and equips individuals to stand up for what is right.

“We believe that her cause is shared and accentuated by HLGU’s core value of promoting a biblical worldview. For us, this event is an honor to host but also an important one for communicating and contributing our voice to this critical cause.” says Turner.

For more information about this event and the Free Society Speaker Series at HLGU, email FreeSociety@hlg.edu or call 573.629.3260.

