Annual legislative prayer service set for Jan. 3

JEFFERSON CITY – Lawmakers and citizens will gather for what has become a Jefferson City tradition when Concord Baptist Church, in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Christian Life Commission, hosts the 19th annual Prayer Service for Missouri government leaders, Jan. 3, 2024, at 9 a.m. The event always marks the first day of each new session of the General Assembly.

The featured speaker for the prayer service is John King, pastor of Concord Baptist Church since this summer.

The prayer event is based on 1 Tim. 2:1-3, which commands that “entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, for kings and all who are in authority.”

A large number of statewide officeholders, lawmakers, legislative staff and leaders of Missouri’s judiciary are expected to attend the event. The prayer service is free and open to the public.