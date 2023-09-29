The preserve-driven life

Sneaky, squishy, sticky fruit. I’ve experienced it up close and personal-like. When I was raising my five kids, every once in a while, as we were rushing off to a soccer game or cheer practice or whatever, an apple or banana would arbitrarily get swooped into my bag. I’m not sure if I did it or if it was one of the kids, but I do think I might’ve once accidentally made fruit preserves. Fruit preserves, but not really preserved. I couldn’t even tell for sure what kind of fruit it had once been. I poked at it with a pen, but I think that just made it angry.

I knew for sure it was time to check the bag that time I glanced toward it and saw something swarming. I admit, my first instinct was to step away. Well, run. Run away. I have other totes. Swarmless ones.

My advice then and now is to be vigilant when wide-swooping everything on the counter into a tote. And to always say no to unpreserved preserves. Or fruits that swarm. Or that have become sentient.

My even better advice? Be so much more vigilant when it comes to living in and by the Spirit of Christ. Galatians 5:25 says, “If we live by the Spirit, let us also keep in step with the Spirit” (CSB). Not running away, not stepping away. Stepping up.

To keep in step with the Spirit is to be controlled by Him. Paul spells it out for us in the verses just prior. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control” (vv. 22-23 CSB).

If we’re allowing the Holy Spirit of God to work, lead, and control, we see His fruit show up in our thoughts and actions. Anytime we carelessly swoop in anything else, instead of the life-giving fruit of the Spirit, we’ll end up stuck in everything stinky, sticky, squishy, swarming—the exact opposite. Instead of loving, we find ourselves quick to brandish ugly hate. Instead of joy, giving self/flesh its way leads to depression and dissatisfaction. Rather than experiencing His peace, leave flesh an inch and we can experience anxiety, irrational fear, and all kinds of angst. Instead of Spirit-controlled patience, an impatient lack of compassion. Don’t poke that. You’ll just make it angry.

We can continue right down the list. The opposite of kindness is maliciousness without thought of another’s feelings. Instead of Spirit-inspired goodness? Leave flesh in charge and unrighteousness takes over. Goodness leaves and sin makes itself at home. Instead of faithfulness, there’s a complete lack of devotion and an inability to stick to convictions. The opposite of gentleness is harshness. The opposite of self-control is chaos, confusion, and ineffectiveness.

There’s a beautiful verse that falls between the fruit of the Spirit and Paul’s instruction to keep in step with the Spirit. It gives us the holy how. “Now those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires” (vs. 24 CSB). Christ Jesus. Know Him and the power of His crucifixion and resurrection. Trust His Spirit to do in you what you can’t.

Keeping in step with Him, following Him closely, preserves the good and fruitful life. “Preserves” in the best way. With nary a fruit fly.