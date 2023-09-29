MMO supports Missouri Disaster Relief, senior care

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from Romans 10:15: “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news.”

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

The Ring of Fire: Ministering to survivors through Disaster Relief

Dan and Robin Freeze are Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) volunteers in eastern Missouri. They were serving in Colorado, helping people whose homes had been destroyed in wildfires – work that included sifting through ashes and rubble.

A distressed homeowner couldn’t find her wedding ring. The volunteers prayed, “God, please show yourself to be real to these people. Show us where the ring is.” A short time later, Robin picked up a barbecue grill and the ring was there. The homeowner exclaimed “Thank you, Lord!”

The Freezes are part of a network of MODR volunteers who offer help, hope, and healing to people in all kinds of disasters.

Pray for:

• The Freezes and other MODR volunteers

• More disaster relief workers to be trained and sent

The Lord remembers: Comforting seniors through Baptist Homes

Tawnee Condray is a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the Baptist Home in Ozark. In addition to helping dress and feed residents, Condray talks to them about their lives and spiritual concerns.

One senior with memory issues became agitated because, despite having professed faith in Christ years earlier, she kept forgetting she was saved. Condray consistently offered gentle assurance of Christ’s faithfulness to be with us – and in us. Even if we forget, the Lord remembers.

Condray received training and began working as CNA at the Baptist Home in 2020. There’s a need for more like her, as there’s a shortage of CNAs.

Pray for:

• Recruitment and training for new CNAs at Baptist Homes

• Spiritual renewal as CNAs interact with residents