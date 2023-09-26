‘No bench members’ as church rallies to bless North County, St. Louis

Cross Keys Baptist, Florrisant, serves 300-plus at back-to-school bash

FLORISSANT – Despite soaring temperatures, the congregation of Cross Keys Baptist Church (CKBC) in Florissant, was determined to serve the community with a Back-to-School Bash, July 29. For several hours, church members welcomed local families in the CKBC parking lot, offering free backpacks, children’s books, and other resources for the new school year.

The event exemplified the church’s efforts to renew community engagement in its ongoing pursuit of revitalization and growth.

According to lead pastor Raymond Cabello, the success of the Back-to-School Bash exceeded his initial expectations, drawing the interest of civic organizations and businesses across North County.

“We started with the goal of about 150 backpacks,” Cabello explained. “We were going to do snow cones and hot dogs and maybe some music – and that was pretty much it. It just snowballed from there.”

As the pastor began approaching local businesses to ask for backpack donations, many jumped at the opportunity to bring the North County community together. A kid’s salon offered to give out free haircuts; a nonprofit organization donated children’s books; a men’s club agreed to barbecue and serve food.

“Pretty much the entire city of Florissant helped out in some way,” Cabello recalled. “The mayor’s office helped out, the Parks and Recreation office helped out, different churches helped out – even other denominations.

“It’s mind-boggling the doors that God opened to make a difference in North County.”

By the end of the day, the small congregation had served more than 300 people, giving out 150 backpacks and more than 100 books to local school-aged children, making the Back-to-School Bash one of the largest events in CKBC’s history.

While the event had a notable impact on the Florissant community, church members were quick to point out that it was a significant milestone in the life of the church, impacting volunteers who served just as much as those being served.

Mamie Foster, a member of CKBC since 2008, repeatedly expressed that the Back-to-School Bash was a refreshing change in the church’s approach to outreach.

“Our church members that were there – that’s all they could talk about, and they wanted to do more,” Foster reflected. “They’re participating more because they see there is a need. Whereas we were stagnant, it’s now refreshing.

“Our members now are just on fire. They really are. And I’ve never seen it like that before.”

During the event, Foster helped distribute books to the children who came. Since then, she has noticed people from the community start attending church on Sundays and joining women’s Bible studies. To Foster, these tangible results are a testimony to the power of God’s love lived out through the church.

Reflecting on the event, Cabello rejoiced at the Lord’s work in and through his congregation. Because of a small group of believers – no more than 60 in total – the community of Florissant had come away from the bash with far more than just backpacks and school supplies. They were able to see, some perhaps for the first time, the gospel in action as every member of the church served together in unity.

“Everybody had a play in it. There were no bench members,” Cabello said, encouraged. “It doesn’t matter how many people you have in your congregation – find a way to make an impact.”