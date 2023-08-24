Hilldale Baptist Church hosts Rally for America

NEOSHO – Hilldale Baptist Church here hosted a “Rally for America,” Aug. 13, featuring as guest speakers both Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Missouri Senator Jill Carter.

The event celebrated America and encouraged Christians to impact the nation and its communities in a positive way.

“What we need to do is stand up for America,” Pastor Phillip McLendon of Hilldale Baptist Church, told KOAM News. “All the negative things, we’re not a part of. But we need people to stand up.”

The event also included a car show, refreshments and music from the “Voice of Truth” Gospel Quartet.

“Rally for America was an extraordinary event,” McLendon told The Pathway.

“The collective efforts and hard work put into organizing the rally were truly blessed by God,” he added. “Over 225 individuals were served a delicious lunch, and many chose to stay and showcase their classic cars. …

“Amongst the many memorable moments of the day, one that stood out was the sight of baptisms taking place. Witnessing individuals publicly proclaiming their faith was undoubtedly a powerful and inspiring experience.

“Several notable speakers graced the rally with their presence, leaving a lasting impression on all in attendance,” McLendon said. “Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft delivered a powerful and poignant message that continues to resonate in our hearts even today. State Senator Jill Carter shared her deepest thoughts and concerns about our country, reaffirming the invaluable contributions of our political leaders.

“Overall, Rally for America was a remarkable gathering that united people in their love for our great nation, creating a sense of camaraderie and hope for a brighter future. It served as a testament to the power of teamwork, dedication, and faith in making a positive impact on society.”