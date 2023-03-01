‘Revive us again’: More than 25 HLGU students find Christ

Even as spiritual awakening moves across college campuses around the nation, Hannibal-LaGrange University experienced an outpouring of the Spirit during its spiritual emphasis week earlier this month. More than two dozen students professed faith in Christ, and many others were challenged to grow in their walk with Christ.

“After 5 years of working in Student Life at HLGU, I never thought I would see the week that we just experienced on our campus. Though we often prayed for such things, it always seemed like a distant reality. As God moved at universities, my prayer was that God would do the same here,” Titus Vester, HLGU director of campus ministry and missions, wrote in a Feb. 24th Facebook post.

“God did not pass us by,” he added. “This week I watched as our students returned to the Lord like never before. My heart overflows with joy at the work of God within the student body that I can now resonate with the apostle John when he writes, ‘I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth’ (3 Jn 1:4).”

Earlier in the month, on Feb. 15-16, Vester took 24 HLGU students to Asbury University, which at the time was experiencing a second week of revival. In the days after their return, he offered the following reflections on their experience at Asbury:

“Before returning from the Asbury Revival, students gathered in the living room of our host home for an impromptu worship session. Nothing has filled my heart with such joy than to see them in faithful obedience as they worship Jesus.

“Having been to Asbury and witnessed what is happening and now having had a couple of days to think, I walk away with four conclusions.

“#1: College students have a unique passion for the glory of God.

“We must encourage their zeal for Christ. There are many who still criticize what’s happening in Asbury. However, like Gamaliel advised before the Sanhedrin when discussing the work of the Apostles: ‘… if their purpose or activity is of human origin, it will fail. But if it is from God, you will not be able to stop these men; you will only find yourselves fighting against God’ (Acts 5:39, NIV).

“#2: If you want to see the fire of revival take hold, the flame must be fanned by the church. The people of God must fuel the flame through singing but also in the reading and preaching of the word, confession of sin, and through personal and corporate prayer.

“#3: We can’t do this without the Holy Spirit.

“Revival is His work. But the good news is, you don’t have to go to Asbury to experience revival. Believers have been given the full measure of the Holy Spirit. You can experience His abiding presence and participate in His work no matter where you are. Find where He is at work in your context and join Him there.

“#4: The Gospel must be at the center of true revival.

“The true test of genuine revival is not measured in spontaneity or how long a worship session continues. The true test of genuine revival is characterized by God’s people returning to Him, which results in the furtherance of the gospel. Regardless of background, we must remember that the gospel is not a denominational issue. The gospel is central to the Christian message and is the power of God for salvation. The message of Christ’s death and resurrection must be proclaimed if there is to be any real transformation.”

Vester concluded his reflections with a prayer, “God, revive us again.”

May God answer this prayer and bring revival not only on Missouri Baptist university campuses, but also in Missouri Baptist churches and families.

A word of gratitude

Feb. 22 marked five months since Don Hinkle, founding editor of The Pathway, went home to be with the Lord Jesus.

Often, during these months, I’ve thought about his wise leadership, his friendship, his love for Missouri Baptists, his Friday night music posts and his bowties. Also, during these months, Pathway staff members and freelance writers have tried to carry on his legacy of honoring the Lord through Christian journalism.

On Feb. 16, the Association of State Baptist Publications – made up of editors and leaders from other Southern Baptist news publications – voted to honor Don’s legacy with a memorial resolution.

For this kindness, I’ll always be grateful.