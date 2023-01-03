Jennifer Rothschild awarded honorary doctorate from Southwest Baptist University

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Jennifer Rothschild, author, speaker, and podcast host, has been awarded an honorary doctor of Christian Ministry degree by Southwest Baptist University, an honor presented to her at the 2022 SBU Winter Commencement by President Rick Melson.

“One of the highest honors of an academic institution is the awarding of an honorary doctoral degree. At SBU we are deliberate and judicious in the awarding of honorary degrees. A candidate is considered for an honorary degree based on a lifetime of achievements and determined by a thorough nomination and vetting process. It is always our aim to honor the rich legacy and history of SBU by recognizing exemplary individuals who have honorably lived their lives for the cause of Christ and made significant contributions to church and society.” said Rick Melson, President of SBU. “It is a privilege and an honor for Southwest Baptist University to recognize Dr. Rothschild.”

Jennifer Rothschild’s life drastically changed at the age of fifteen when she lost her sight. Now, more than 35 years later, she boldly and compassionately teaches women how to walk by faith, not sight. Jennifer has shared her inspiring message at conferences like Extraordinary Women and Women of Faith and to audiences across the country and through media outlets, including The Dr. Phil Show, Good Morning America, The Today Show, and The Billy Graham Television Special. She hosts the 4:13 Podcast and has authored 19 books and bible studies including her latest, Amos: An Invitation to the Good Life. She’s also the featured teacher and founder of Fresh Grounded Faith Women’s Events.

“The honorary doctorate speaks about a life well-lived that is observed and admired by others. This recognition in the area of Christian ministry is a testament to your commitment to use your gifts and passion in the service to our Lord and his Kingdom. Jennifer’s brothers and sisters in Christ celebrate with you on this special day. Now, we say with gladness, ‘Congratulations, Dr. Rothschild,’” said Dr. John Birchett, Jr. Lead Pastor of Second Baptist Church in Springfield, MO.

Jennifer is known for her substance, signature wit, and down-to-earth style. A unique mix of profound and playful, she weaves Biblical truth with relatable stories, making God’s Word accessible to those just starting out in Scripture and endearing to those who have walked with Christ for years. She’s learned in the dark is that it can be well with your soul even if it isn’t well with your circumstances.

“I first became aware of Jennifer Rothschild, 13 years ago, when my wife taught Me, Myself, and Lies. This was her first time facilitating a Bible study, and I have great memories of our discussions as she prepared each week. In many ways, this study by Jennifer launched my wife’s love and passion for teaching. This is just one example of Jennifer’s impact on the nations for the Kingdom. On behalf of Missouri Baptists, congratulations on this honor Dr. Rothschild,” said Chris L Williams, President of the Missouri Baptist Convention.

“What an easy person you are to celebrate! Jennifer’s warmth and generosity of spirit are consistent both on and off the platform. Her skill at teaching beckons me toward excellence. And Jennifer’s friendship is a treasure. Congratulations on this honor – it’s a joy to see your gifts and contributions recognized for their worth,” said Jen Wilkin, Author and Bible Teacher.