‘Adults on Mission’ group ministers at Baptist Homes

JEFFERSON CITY – At the April 2022 Missouri Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) Missions Celebration, Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries sponsored a meal for attending conference leaders, board members and guests.

As Ron Mackey, Vice President for Community Engagement, shared about the plans for expansion and ministries happening at the various locations around the state, he expressed a desire for WMU groups to return to their campuses after COVID. Linda Graham, WMU director for Blue River-Kansas City Association (BRKCA), heard the desire and began praying.

At the May Missouri WMU board meeting, board members had been asked to submit ideas of missions events they’d like to see happen in their region of the state. Lorraine Powers, Adult Missions Consultant for BRKCA, was unable to attend the board meeting but submitted her goal of seeing a Women on Mission group started at the Baptist Home in Independence. Graham was at the board meeting and saw the goal in print. Shortly afterwards she called Lorraine and shared Mr. Mackey’s comments. God was working in leaders hearts to coordinate the launch of a group on the campus.

In September, Linda, Lorraine, and Buddy Funk, campus minister at Baptist Home, Independence, met together to discuss and plan a Women on Mission meeting for the residents. At that meeting it was decided to become an Adults on Mission group and include the men. The first meeting was held in October.

The format included introductions, a Bible story, a missionary story taken from Missions Mosaic (available from www.wmu.com) and a craft. Table tents were made with the day’s Scripture verse and decorated with foam leaves and stickers. Residents made multiple tents for each table in the dining room. One resident was overheard saying, “I know where my table is, and I’m putting mine on my table,” and proceeded to wheel herself to the table. Residents also signed a birthday card for another resident.

Mr. Funk was very pleased with the turnout. He shared, “Men and women, believers and non-believers attended. It was a highlight on campus that week. We look forward to their (Graham and Powers) returning.” Linda and Lorraine plan on returning monthly for Adults on Mission events.

If you are interested in starting a group on a Baptist Home campus near you, contact the campus minister or activities director. Information can be found at www.thebaptisthome.org. Adults on Mission is a coed organization through Woman’s Missionary Union. The purpose is to prepare men and women to work together to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and to hear God’s call. WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults, which can be previewed online. WMU wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve. If you would like to hear more about Missouri WMU, visit our website, www.mobaptist.org/wmu.