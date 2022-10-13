Missouri DR workers to provide childcare at annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – Trained volunteers from Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) will provide childcare on Monday and Tuesday of the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting here, Oct. 24-25.

Registration is free, but required. The deadline for registration is Oct. 11. Childcare is being offered for children from birth through 7 years of age. It begins at 8 a.m., Oct. 24, and ends after the Tuesday evening session, Oct. 25.

Although children will have snacks in childcare, parents are responsible for their children’s meals.

Missouri DR volunteers are trained for this task and often help provide childcare for the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting, as well.

To learn more about this opportunity or to register, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/child-care/.