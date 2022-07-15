HLGU presidential search to begin

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – With the announcement that fiscal exigency will end July 31, 2022, the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees at Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) has announced the process for identifying the university’s next president.

In a meeting held, July 12, the Executive Committee, which is serving as the search committee, received an update from Transitional President Rodney Harrison related to the 2022-2023 budget and the decision to announce the restoration of hours, pay and benefits for returning employees on August 1.

“The austerity measures, along with the outpouring of support from churches, individuals, community and convention are a significant piece in the story of how God has kept the mission of HLGU alive,” Dr. Harrison said.

The search committee is encouraging qualified candidates to indicate interest by July 29. This opportunity has been communicated internally to current faculty, staff and administrators.

According to Mark Anderson, board chair and pastor of Lynwood Baptist Church, Cape Girardeau, “We covet the prayers of MO Baptists as we begin this search process. Our greatest desire is to find the person the Lord has to lead HLGU in the years to come. God has been faithful to bring us to this point and we believe He will continue to be faithful in this search process. I want to express my deepest gratitude for the overwhelming, sacrificial support we have received over the past few months. We believe with confidence that God is at work at HLGU.”

Anderson also expressed appreciation to Harrison for his volunteer service as transitional president concurrent to his role as president of Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries. “We are thankful for Dr. Harrison and his role in helping HLGU during these difficult days.”

Harrison, who was called as President of Baptist Homes in April 2020, noted, “It has been a privilege to help HLGU, but I am truly looking forward to being able to devote full attention to the ministry of Baptist Homes to which I am called.”

Since January, a board-appointed task force has received weekly updates on the health of the University from Dr. Harrison, “At the beginning of March, all financial indicators showed the University must close by the end of the month. In just four months, a revised business model has been put into place that is sustainable and scalable.” Anderson noted that one of the first roles of the new president will be to lead the University through a strategic planning process.

For those who may be interested in applying for this presidential position please send a resume and cover letter by July 29, 2022 to the Office of Human Resources; HLGU, 2800 Palmyra Rd. Hannibal, MO 63401 or via email at HumanResources@hlg.edu. For priority consideration, applicant materials and inquiries should be received by July 29, 2022. Review of materials will begin as received, and continue until an adequate pool is established, or until the appointment is made.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The institution prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment.