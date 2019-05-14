MBU confers 800 degrees at graduation celebration

ST. LOUIS – More than 800 degrees were conferred to the class of 2019 at Missouri Baptist University’s 47th graduation ceremony on April 30 at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.

Per MBU tradition, graduates, faculty and administrators were ushered into the arena by an ensemble of bagpipe players. The evening began with gratitude to the graduates’ families and faculty by President Keith Ross along with a call for MBU graduates to follow their calling in Christ, and everything else will fall in place.

“Spartans, my prayer for you on this momentous occasion is that you would be great-commissioned graduates,” charged President Ross. “That you would share in both word and deed the redemptive work of Jesus Christ in the profession in which God has prepared and called you to serve. This too, will bring you great personal fulfillment along life’s journey.”

Commencement speaker Dr. Holly Brand, professor of psychology, reminded students that adversity will be a part of life, but the story doesn’t end there.

“During the tough circumstances and times in our lives we have the biggest impact. Do not fear adversity.”

To end the evening, Guy Danhoff, associate professor of health and sport sciences, was presented with the Distinguished Professor Award. ν