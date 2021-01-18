Resound Network Summit set, Feb. 11

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s Developing Leaders group will host its second annual Resound Network Summit, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Baptist building here.

There is no cost for the event, but participants need to register at https://resoundnetwork.com/summit/.

MBC Church Revitalization Specialist Brandon Moore said the summit aims, ultimately, to “catalyze a movement for revitalization and replanting.” He said he hopes this event will help build partnerships between churches, associations and the MBC, for the work of building up congregations across the state.

“My hope is that they will go back to their areas energized and equipped to help revitalize and replant churches in their areas, in their particular ministry role and calling – no matter whether they are a DOM of an association or a pastor….”

“It’s going to take a movement of God” to revitalize struggling churches, especially as the strain on churches has increased amid COVID-19 and other circumstances, Moore said. “And it’s going to take all hands on deck from people across the state.”

Nearly half of the churches in Missouri are in decline, he said, but if they could be revitalized they could be a vibrant witness to Christ in their communities. “The fields are ripe for harvest. There is so much work to be done, and a lot of potential for God’s Kingdom.”

Moore said the event will feature not only breakout sessions, but workshops that will help ministers work through the practical side of revitalizing Missouri churches.

Breakout sessions include training for new team members, equipping ministers and churches as partners for revitalization and replanting, and the role of transitional and interim pastors in the revitalization process. Two panel discussions will focus on revitalization within a local association and reigniting mission engagement in both rural and urban communities. Breakout speakers include Moore, Bob Bickford, Bill Victor and other MBC leaders. To learn more, visit https://resoundnetwork.com/summit.