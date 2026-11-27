First Person: Why we ask you to pray

EDITOR’S NOTE: Southern Baptist churches across the nation will observe the Week of Prayer for International Missions from Nov. 29–Dec. 6.

by April Bunn

My husband and I moved from our home in Tennessee to South Asia when we were in our 20s. God called us to serve overseas through the International Mission Board, and we were excited to share the gospel with those who had not yet had an opportunity to hear it.

As we began to plant our lives in a city on the other side of the world, we quickly realized the task before us was massive. We were surrounded by millions of people, the vast majority of whom were spiritually lost and on a trajectory to an eternity separated from Christ. We were grappling with a new language, a different culture, unfamiliar foods, homesickness and the list went on.

We were overwhelmed.

The reality of the lostness around us felt too much to carry.

As we turned to God for help, He reminded us that we were not meant to carry this task alone. We had been sent as laborers to the nations, but the Great Commission was given to the whole Church. The Church was our partner in this work. As we began intentionally inviting brothers and sisters in the U.S. to walk with us regularly in prayer, we saw God move in unmistakable ways. They carried the burden of lostness with us, and they also rejoiced with us as we saw God work.

Today, after two decades in South Asia, I have the privilege of encouraging and equipping believers to pray for people and places around the world through my work with the IMB. In doing so, I’m continually reminded that God’s mission is His work, and we are utterly dependent on Him to accomplish it.

Missionaries can faithfully go, learn languages, share the gospel and disciple believers, but they cannot change hearts.

God can.

That is why we ask you to pray.

Prayer is strategic to the Great Commission, and every believer can take part in it.

As the Church, we are living between the giving of the Great Commission and its culmination in the great multitude we see in Revelation 7:9, where people from every nation, tribe, people and language will stand before the throne worshiping God together. Until that day, we go to take the good news to a world in need. And we pray, asking God to do what only He can do.

Through prayer, every believer, regardless of age or location, can intercede for places we may never be able to go ourselves. No country or people group is closed to the work of the Spirit through the prayers of God’s people. We may not see every answer to those prayers in our lifetime; some will only become visible when we stand before the throne and see the faces of those God drew to Himself.

Until then, we keep praying.

Paul tells us in Colossians 4:2 to “continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving.” To be watchful means we are paying attention and expecting God to work.

The Mixtec people of Mexico have reminded me what that kind of watchful, steadfast prayer looks like. Beginning in 2008, IMB missionaries serving among the Mixtec began sharing prayer requests with IMB’s prayer office so they could be shared widely and more believers could join them in prayer.

The requests were simple. Pray for open hearts. Pray for opportunities to share Bible stories in the Mixtec language. Pray for people to help make Scripture accessible. Pray for God to open doors.

Month after month and year after year, people prayed for access to villages, for the first believers, for courage in the face of persecution.

Today there is a growing fellowship of Mixtec believers. They are preaching, evangelizing, baptizing and discipling others. Some are using their musical gifts to create worship music and share the gospel in the Mixtec language.

Those who prayed the early prayers couldn’t see what would come. They didn’t know exactly how God would work, but they trusted that He was at work. They simply continued praying the next prayer request in front of them.

That’s often what interceding for the work of the Great Commission looks like.

We pray for the lost to be saved, for the gospel to advance, for the Church to be strengthened and multiplied, and for God to send and sustain laborers. Then we trust that God is weaving together a story much bigger than the part we can see.

So, why do we ask you to pray?

Because God works through the prayers of His people to impact eternity. I don’t understand it all, but I know He does it. I saw the evidence with my own eyes during our years in South Asia, and now I have the privilege of seeing stories of answered prayer from around the world, like the story of the Mixtec.

But these stories don’t belong only to those of us with a front-row seat. This is the Church participating in the work God has given us to do, and through intercessory prayer, every believer can have a part in it.

Strive together with us in prayer as we enter the Week of Prayer for International Missions, Nov. 29-Dec. 6. Take one next step in faithful Great Commission prayer.

The resources you’ll need to pray and to lead others to pray are on IMB’s website.

Keep praying. Keep watching. God is at work. This is too good to miss.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving to the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®. (The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering® is a registered trademark of Woman’s Missionary Union.)

April Bunn is director of global prayer strategies for the IMB.