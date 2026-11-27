As ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 arrives, Jenkins looks ahead to more Bible stories

For fans of “The Chosen,” this fall brings the long-awaited sixth season, which follows Jesus from his arrest to his crucifixion and concludes with a feature-length finale in theaters next spring.

But for director Dallas Jenkins and his cast and crew, there’s another milestone: After 528 days of filming, all seven seasons are in the can.

‘Painful to shoot’

Season 6 of “The Chosen” premiered Nov. 15 on Prime Video, picking up where Season 5 left off as soldiers arrest Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane moments after Judas Iscariot betrays him with a kiss. The season finale, The Chosen: Crucifixion, opens in theaters March 12, 2027.

“It was painful to shoot, and it’s painful to contemplate,” Jenkins said of the season’s content.

Season 7, which opens with Jesus’ resurrection, won’t debut in theaters until March 31, 2028, but — as often happens in television — filming wrapped long before audiences would see it. The cast and crew shot their final scenes Sept. 24, capping eight years of production for a series that began with a desperate need for eyeballs and finances and grew into the most popular faith-based project in modern entertainment history.

Nearly 400 million people in more than 190 countries across 175 languages have watched it.

Face of ‘The Chosen’

When the series launched, Jonathan Roumie was a little-known actor who, like many of his castmates, was looking for a big break. Today, he’s the face of “The Chosen” and one of the most recognizable people of faith in entertainment.

Back then, Jenkins was coming off the lowest point of his career after his faith-based comedy “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” flopped at the box office, leaving him wondering what would come next. Now, he’s the most well-known filmmaker in the genre.

Of course, the final day of filming on most TV dramas might pass with little fanfare. But “The Chosen” brought fans along from the start — through crowdfunding appeals and regular livestreams with Jenkins himself — and they got to share in the farewell, too. The series’ official accounts posted photos and videos from the final days on set, as cast members shared their own and said goodbye to a show that had given them years of memories and, for some, led to a renewal of faith.

But even as filming wrapped, Jenkins and his team were building on the success of The Chosen to launch a broader Bible cinematic universe.

‘More stories to tell’

“We’ve got more stories to tell,” Jenkins told fans on his social media channels.

Jenkins and his team at 5&2 Studios are expanding into other parts of the Bible with planned projects about the Old Testament patriarch Joseph (“Joseph of Egypt”), Moses (“The Book of Moses”) and Acts (“The Way of the Chosen”).

“I’m excited about the future,” Jenkins said.

First up is “Joseph of Egypt,” an eight-episode series that Jenkins executive produced and is expected to launch on Prime Video sometime in 2027.

“I’m really proud of how it’s turned out,” Jenkins told Brandon Snipe, best known on YouTube as “The Chosen Sleuth.”

After that is a three-season Moses series, which is in pre-production and does not yet have a release date — but is beginning just as “The Chosen” did, with Jenkins and his writing partners Ryan Swanson and Tyler Thompson sitting together during a three-day retreat, searching the Scriptures and tossing around ideas for a script. Then, while Jenkins edits Season 7 in the coming months, Swanson and Thompson will work on early drafts of the scripts for The Book of Moses.

“Tyler writes the first draft typically, then Ryan writes the second draft, and then I write the final draft,” Jenkins told Snipe. “And we’re of course in communication all the time. But we’ve had a really precious tradition of once a year. It’s three days, just us, and we really dive in and see what the Lord has for us and see what we can bring to it.”

Few details are known about the Acts series, although Jenkins recently teased another new project — one that apparently had not been previously announced.

“I can’t talk about it just yet, but we just got greenlit for another project that Prime will be financing and distributing at a significant level — a project that we’re very, very excited about,” Jenkins said. “The first four scripts have already been written.”

For years, fans of Marvel and DC have followed their cinematic universes, looking forward to each new movie and announcement. Thanks to Jenkins and his team, fans of “The Chosen” around the world now have a cinematic universe of their own to follow.

This article originally appeared in The Alabama Baptist.