Truck-driving Missouri pastor takes ministry beyond the church walls

EDITOR’S NOTE: Heidi Rice, administrative assistant for the North Grand River Baptist Association (NGRBA), originally published this story in the NGRBA’s newsletter, “The Encourager.”

PRINCETON – Pastor Donald Shaw serves as pastor of Ravanna Baptist Church here while also working as a long-haul truck driver—a combination that has opened a wide mission ﬁeld across highways, truck stops, and rest areas throughout the United States.

Don has served as pastor of Ravanna Baptist Church since 2018. In 2023, he began driving a truck over the road, a transition that expanded his ministry beyond a single congregation and into daily encounters with travelers, workers, and strangers across the country. Before trucking, he worked as a carpenter and spent many years in construction.

The Road as a Mission Field

What makes his ministry distinctive is the way it naturally ﬂows into his workday. He often carries bottled water, Gatorade, and gospel tracts to hand out along his routes. When talking about this simple but intentional practice, Don said, “If I had some more right now, I’d be handing them out to these guys that are in the building, sweeping down the building. I ran out the other day, so I haven’t been in the store yet.”

These small acts often lead to deeper conversations about faith. When asked what is most meaningful to him in those moments, he shared, “It’d be when people get interested, and they want to sit and listen to me talk and tell them about the Bible and about Jesus and all the gifts He’s got for them.

“That’s one of my main things is, God gives me these gifts, and I give them out. God has gifts for them, too. If they’d just take time to look and listen.”

From Questions to a Mission Trip

One of the most memorable examples of those conversations involved a man named Mikey whom Don met while on a run to Rochelle, Ill.

“About two and a half years ago, I was getting out of my truck and I had on this jacket with thorns and a cross on it, and this man came up to me and asked me about it and questions about religion and the Bible, and we got to talking. Before I left, he seemed like he was really cheery about it. Next time I came back, I found out he was in church, going to church regularly, and he was oﬀ the drugs.”

He continued, “I got to see him a few times up there, and then about a year later I went back, and I found out he’s on a missionary trip with his church.”

Don said encounters like this are what motivate him to continue sharing the gospel wherever he goes. What began as a conversation about a jacket eventually led him to witness a remarkable change in Mikey’s life—from addiction and spiritual questions to active involvement in a local church and even participation in mission work.

Divine Appointments Along the Way

Another recent “God appointment” happened at a TA truck stop south of Mexico, Mo. A man approached Don’s truck after noticing what he was doing and later revealed he was a chaplain. That connection led to an extended conversation and a visit to a converted semi-trailer chapel on the property.

“I was up at a TA the other day, south of Mexico, Mo., and I had a guy over at the truck that I gave out some of them to, and this other guy came over to my truck and asked me what I was doing. Come to ﬁnd out, he was a chaplain,” Don recalled.

“He invited me over, and we sat and got to have a long talk. They have services at that chapel on Sundays and Wednesday nights. But they have a hard time getting volunteers.”

Don notes that these kinds of interactions are becoming a regular part of life on the road—divine appointments in unexpected places.

Faithful to his Church, Faithful to the Call

While much of Don’s ministry takes place on the road, he remains committed to serving Ravanna Baptist Church. The congregation is small but faithful, with about four attending regularly and several others participating periodically. Last year, the church celebrated ﬁve baptisms and Don oﬃciated two weddings.

In addition to encouragement, Don is often sustained by small but meaningful support from others. He remembered a past act of kindness from the association:

“Keith (the DOM for the Association at the time) came up a few years ago when I was preaching one week, and he sent me a case of Gatorade to give out.”

That simple gift became part of his ongoing outreach as he traveled.

Life on the road presents both ministry opportunities and moments that test a person’s faith. Like any long-haul driver, Don experiences long hours, diﬃcult weather, and unpredictable conditions. He shared one memorable moment:

“Well, there are several stories I can tell you. I’ve been running into a lot of tornadoes lately. One day I was going down a road and had a bad storm, and it got really scary. I looked over at my empty seat and I said, thank goodness that Jesus was with me. Five miles later the storm cleared up and I went home. It was really cool.”

A Gospel Preacher

Don also hopes that sharing his story will encourage understanding of what he calls a “gospel-focused” approach to ministry on the road.

“I hope we get the word out a little more, and people can be watching for me. I’ve met a lot of people … They have a problem—not with church, not with God—they have a problem with the religion and all the rules and stuﬀ like that. That’s what I talk to them about a lot. That’s what I tell them: I’m not a Baptist preacher; I’m a gospel preacher … I don’t push the rules too much. I ain’t here to see how fancy you can dress and all that.”

Despite a demanding schedule, Don remains committed to both his church and his calling wherever he goes—often stepping into the pulpit in between loads and returning to the road shortly after.

His life and ministry serve as a reminder that the mission ﬁeld is not limited to buildings or schedules.

Sometimes it stretches across highways, truck stops, and rest areas—wherever God’s people are willing to speak, listen, and share the hope of Christ. Whether speaking from a church pulpit, a truck stop parking lot, or the cab of his truck, Don remains focused on the same mission: sharing the gospel with anyone willing to listen.