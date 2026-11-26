Franksgiving: Let gratitude be a legacy

I have an old-man complaint! Somewhere along the way, it seems we started skipping Thanksgiving. Even before the Halloween candy is gone, Christmas decorations go up, and by November, advertisements are already telling us what to buy, where to shop, and what we supposedly need.

Do not get me wrong; I love Christmas and, more importantly, what true Christmas celebrates. But I sometimes wonder whether our rush toward Christmas has caused us to hurry past something we desperately need: Thanksgiving. Or, as our family jokingly calls it, “Franksgiving.”

The older I get, the more seriously I take it. This year, I have much to be thankful for. I am grateful for the Missouri Baptist Foundation staff and trustees, who faithfully give their time, wisdom, prayer, and leadership. I am thankful for Missouri Baptists and the churches, ministries, pastors, and families we are blessed to serve. I am also grateful for friends such as Dr. Wes and Terra Fowler, whose friendship, encouragement, and partnership have enriched my life personally and in ministry.

But this Thanksgiving, my thoughts return especially to my dad. God gave me the privilege of knowing and serving my father through 91 years of life. Caring for someone through the later seasons of life is not always easy. Yet, looking back, I increasingly recognize those years for what they were: a gift. I had the opportunity to serve the man who had spent so much of his life serving our family and the Lord.

His service and influence did not end with his time on this earth. Through his estate, resources he accumulated over a lifetime were used to create an endowment benefiting Third Baptist Church in Malvern, Arkansas, including its Awana ministry. That means, Lord willing, children my dad never met will memorize Scripture, hear the Gospel, and learn about Jesus, all because resources entrusted to him will continue serving others after his earthly life.

We demonstrate gratitude for our families by caring for them well. We demonstrate gratitude to God by faithfully stewarding what He has entrusted to us. One way we can do both is through thoughtful estate planning.

You may be thinking, “Do I really have an estate? I just have a little money and maybe some land?” Estate planning can sound big and complicated, with wills, trusts, beneficiary designations, and legal documents. But Christian estate planning begins somewhere deeper. It asks two profoundly important questions: How will I care for the people God has entrusted to me? How can I use what God has entrusted to me to continue supporting His Kingdom?

Those purposes do not have to compete. We can provide wisely for our families and still leave something for Kingdom work. Perhaps to your church. Perhaps to missions, a Baptist ministry, a scholarship, a children’s ministry, or another cause God has placed on your heart. The amount is not the point. Faithful stewardship is.

So, before we race into Christmas, I encourage you to celebrate a little Franksgiving. Tell your family that you love them. Thank the people who invested in you. Thank God specifically for His provision and faithfulness. And then ask yourself one more question: Do my plans for what I leave behind reflect what I am thankful for today?

Eventually, everything God has entrusted to us will leave our hands. May we not simply leave what is left. May we leave it with purpose.