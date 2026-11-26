A Thanksgiving in Poland to remember

by Chris Doyle/IMB

For Cal and Erin Hiebsch and their family, Thanksgiving is more than a cherished American holiday. Living and serving in Poland as International Mission Board missionaries, it has become one of their most effective opportunities to build relationships, share their culture and ultimately point people to Christ.

While Poland celebrates Christmas and Easter on a grand scale, Thanksgiving is uniquely American. Many Poles are familiar with the holiday and curious about its traditions. Over the years, the Hiebsch family has learned to use that curiosity as a bridge for ministry.

“Thanksgiving is probably one of our bigger entrées into American culture,” Cal explained.

Each year, they invite friends, neighbors and participants from their English conversation clubs to experience a traditional Thanksgiving meal. For many guests, this is their first encounter with foods such as stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and roasted turkey. Even finding a whole turkey in Poland can be a challenge, since stores more commonly sell turkey breasts and other cuts rather than the whole bird.

One Thanksgiving, in particular, is especially memorable for the family.

With the help of volunteers, Erin and the culinary crew carefully planned a special celebration. “We had people in four or five different kitchens across the city cooking,” she said.

A generous spread of traditional American dishes filled the tables, and invitations had been extended throughout their community. Based on past events, they expected 20 to 30 people to attend. Erin said they planned for “double batches” of each dish with intentions of everybody trying a little of everything that was served.

As the evening began, guests kept arriving.

More came through the doors.

Then more.

Soon the room was packed.

Instead of the anticipated crowd of a few dozen, nearly 70 people showed up. The gathering became standing room only.

“I quietly asked a couple of the volunteer ladies to be praying that there would be enough for everyone,” Erin recalled.

Cal was serving as emcee for the event, welcoming guests and sharing the Thanksgiving story. Meanwhile, others were distributing plate after plate of food. Every time someone entered the room, the challenge seemed to grow. How could the food possibly stretch far enough?

Yet somehow, it did.

People continued to receive full plates. Everyone ate. Conversations flourished around the tables. “The pumpkin pie was especially popular,” Erin said.

Guests learned about the history of Thanksgiving and heard how God had provided for the Pilgrims during difficult circumstances. Most importantly, they heard the gospel woven naturally into the evening’s program.

When the event finally concluded, the team compared notes and realized an astonishing experience occurred.

“We doubled our crowd and had enough food for everyone to have a good Thanksgiving feast,” Cal recalled.

To this day, Cal and Erin still talk about that evening. The experience remains difficult to explain, outside of God’s provision. They prepared for one number of guests and served more than twice as many.

Whether miraculous or simply an extraordinary provision, the outcome was undeniable. More people than expected were welcomed, fed and exposed to the hope of Christ. An American holiday became a platform for meaningful conversations and gospel witness in a place far from home.

For the Hiebsch family, that evening remains a powerful reminder that God often works through ordinary things — a shared meal, an open door and a willingness to invite others to the table. Sometimes, what begins as a Thanksgiving dinner becomes an opportunity to experience God’s abundance in ways no one could have planned.

Cal and Erin Hiebsch are featured this year with other IMB missionaries during the 2026 Week of Prayer for International Missions. Find full resources to help observe the Week of Prayer and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®.

Chris Doyle writes for the IMB.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving of Southern Baptists through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®.